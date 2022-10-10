Supreme & The North Face Get Tech-Heavy for FW22

No streetwear season is complete without the addition of a new collaborative collection from corp-mates Supreme and The North Face. With the 7th drop week of FW22 upon us, the duo return with one of their strongest collections in recent history, stacked to the brim with outerwear bangers.

Considering the sheer volume of co-creations that fellow VF Corp buddies Supreme and The North Face have delivered over the years on a seasonal basis, it's impressive just how many have managed to knock it out of the park. In an armory that boasts the FW13 fur print Nuptse, SS14's map print coaches, paisley, camo, denim, and more, this is a pairing that's expected to deliver to a high standard.

Of course, in any long-term partnership, there are going to be ebbs and flows – not every drop will exceed said expectations nor garner the same disability.

FW22's delivery is a true return to form for the duo. Marking the first TNF drop under Tremaine Emory's creative direction, the collection is bolstered by two outerwear options Step Tech Apogee Jacket and 700-Fill Down Parka.

Designated as classics with TNF's diverse outerwear armory, the Steep Tech offering will undoubtedly by the most highly favored within the selection. Landing alongside a pair of matching pants, these pieces look straight out of a motocross tournament thanks to their water-resistant nylon shell construction, riveted seams, and compression molded logos and panels.

Both jacket variations (as well as the pants, gloves, bags, underlayers, fleece pants, and pullovers) are offered in brown, black, and multi-colored pattern.

You know the deal – the collection lands in stores and online on Thursday 13 October.