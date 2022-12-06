Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

As a Pre-Album Treat, SZA's Dropping Denim Crocs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Crocs / Breyona Holt
1 / 6

It's been a wonderful week for SZA fans. First, the musician unveiled her cover art for her anticipated S.O.S. album. Now, she's blessing us with her second Crocs collaboration.

The latest from SZA and Crocs arrives as Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal ($80) and Classic Crush Clog ($75) wrapped in a distressed denim design, speaking to the essence of the early 2000s and the musician herself.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Denim is undoubtedly the star of Y2K fashion, a craze of which fashion is currently obsessed with.

I mean, what's the trend without the material which gave us low-slung trousers and unforgettable full-fledge red carpet ensembles?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

SZA and Crocs's latest round of footwear also does an impressive job of capturing the era's attitude. In addition to an eye-catching print, the slide sandal's fuzzy lining and clog's hulking platform undoubtedly oozes the bold spirit of the aughts.

Plus, it certainly doesn't get any more nostalgic than a floppy disk, flip phone, and puka shell Jibbitz™ charms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like the first drop, the collaborative Crocs naturally supplies a dose of SZA and her favorite things. The denim concept alone nods to the musician's unique fashion tastes, while charms like the bee, wave, and log reiterate her connections with nature and spirituality.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On the subject of the outdoors, SZA also unveiled her album cover this week, which showcases the artist sitting on a diving board and overlooking the sea (very much Lady Diana vibes).

While there's no official release date yet, SZA's S.O.S. is expected to release before the year ends. Given that the cover art is out, I suspect the wait will be over sooner than we think.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy SZA's current singles and her Crocs Classic Cozzzy sandals and Crush clogs. Simply, text 812-SZA-CROC for a chance to the Crocs collab, and winners will be notified of their success on December 5.

The SZA x Crocs shoes will also be available from December 6 to December 8 via an online raffle on Crocs' website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

New album? New Crocs? SZA is indeed the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
Raf SimonsCylon 21 Black/Blue
$490.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MizunoWave Prophecy 11 Dark Shadow/Silver/Black
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MonclerTrailgrip GTX Sneakers Black
$580.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Crocs' Rugged Trail Sneaker Now Comes With Its Own Wetsuit
  • A Hike-able Ballet Sneaker by Crocs
  • Crocs EXP and Thundercat Take Over Unter den Linden
  • Crocs Made Rugged Barbour Jackets for Your Feet (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Crocs EXP Takes Footwear Into Uncharted Territory
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now