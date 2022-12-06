As a Pre-Album Treat, SZA's Dropping Denim Crocs

It's been a wonderful week for SZA fans. First, the musician unveiled her cover art for her anticipated S.O.S. album. Now, she's blessing us with her second Crocs collaboration.

The latest from SZA and Crocs arrives as Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal ($80) and Classic Crush Clog ($75) wrapped in a distressed denim design, speaking to the essence of the early 2000s and the musician herself.

Denim is undoubtedly the star of Y2K fashion, a craze of which fashion is currently obsessed with.

I mean, what's the trend without the material which gave us low-slung trousers and unforgettable full-fledge red carpet ensembles?

SZA and Crocs's latest round of footwear also does an impressive job of capturing the era's attitude. In addition to an eye-catching print, the slide sandal's fuzzy lining and clog's hulking platform undoubtedly oozes the bold spirit of the aughts.

Plus, it certainly doesn't get any more nostalgic than a floppy disk, flip phone, and puka shell Jibbitz™ charms.

Like the first drop, the collaborative Crocs naturally supplies a dose of SZA and her favorite things. The denim concept alone nods to the musician's unique fashion tastes, while charms like the bee, wave, and log reiterate her connections with nature and spirituality.

On the subject of the outdoors, SZA also unveiled her album cover this week, which showcases the artist sitting on a diving board and overlooking the sea (very much Lady Diana vibes).

While there's no official release date yet, SZA's S.O.S. is expected to release before the year ends. Given that the cover art is out, I suspect the wait will be over sooner than we think.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy SZA's current singles and her Crocs Classic Cozzzy sandals and Crush clogs. Simply, text 812-SZA-CROC for a chance to the Crocs collab, and winners will be notified of their success on December 5.

The SZA x Crocs shoes will also be available from December 6 to December 8 via an online raffle on Crocs' website.

New album? New Crocs? SZA is indeed the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.