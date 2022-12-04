Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
No Joke, We're Getting New SZA This Week

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Last night's Saturday Night Live delivered some major reveals. First up, Keke Palmer unveiled her growing baby bump on last night's show, revealing that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Congrats to our on and off-screen gem!

Secondly, SZA, who performed and guest-hosted, confirmed that we're finally getting the musician's new album this week. During her performance on the latest Saturday Night Live episode, SZA revealed her forthcoming and highly-anticipated album S.O.S will officially drop this Friday, December 9.

The release announcement arrive just days after the musician teased the project's cover art, which showcases SZA looking out over the ocean in some Timbs and custom jersey.

Five years after SZA's Ctrl, the musician blessed us with the hit single "Hit Different" featuring Ty Dolla Sign. She later followed up with "Good Days," "I Hate U," and most recently, "Shirt" — songs which appear on S.O.S.'s tracklist.

Amongst the 23 tracks, SZA's sophomore album counts Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ol' Dirty Bastard as features.

Though we finally have an official drop date, some burning questions remain in my mind. Will we be graced with more visuals? Will I need to save up my coins for an potential S.O.S. tour?

Hopefully, all will be revealed throughout the week as we countdown to the S.O.S.'s anticipated arrival.

In the meantime, SZA fans can help themselves to a fresh batch of Crocs by their fave.

Let's see what we have here. We discovered the queen of memes — that's Keke Palmer — is blessing the world with another version of her, and new SZA is on the way. Talk about a wonderful start to the week.

