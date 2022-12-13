SZA Is Hitting the Road for Her 'S.O.S' Tour

Good days are ahead as SZA is going on tour. Shortly after the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, SZA took to Instagram to announce her S.O.S. North American tour for next year.

The S.O.S. tour, which marks the musician's first-ever arena tour, kicks off in February 2023 in Columbus, Ohio, and lasts until mid-March.

Along the way, you can expect SZA and her "special guest," singer and songwriter Omar Apollo, to perform in major cities like Chicago, NYC, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Who knows? She may even add a few stops.

Though the artist only announced tour dates for North America, I suspect she'll also be gracing overseas countries with her stage presence soon. So, patience, friends across the water.

For those interested in having the musician sing about her revenge fantasy of killing her ex ("Kill Bill" and Tarantino fans will understand), SZA's S.O.S. tour tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16.

After teasing her album cover and then an official release date on SNL, SZA finally dropped S.O.S. — the album fans had been waiting for nearly five years after Ctrl.

Since dropping on December 9, the musician's new album is — as expected — a hit. Dominating the music charts as we speak, the album utilizes a mixture of sounds to capture heartbreak, from SZA's usual melodic R&B to rock and even rap.

As anticipated, singles "I Hate U," "Shirt," and "Good Days" made the album's cut. Meanwhile, "Hit Different," the 2020 track featuring Ty Dolla $ign, instead materializes as a sample on the album's song "Love Language."

Regarding social media commentary, I've seen mixed reactions to the S.O.S. — some love it and others not so much. I noticed those who weren't feeling the album mentioned that they couldn't "relate" to it like Ctrl. One account even stated that SZA's latest project was "all over the place."

But, hey, that's what heartbreak is all about. It's a rollercoaster of emotions — and SZA didn't hold back with bearing hers on a public project (we love a transparent queen).

Anywho, if you need me, I'll be trying to figure out how to prevent my accounts from hitting the negatives over SZA and Beyoncé's tours.