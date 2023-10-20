Tamagotchi x Converse Is All the Cute Without Any Responsibility

Tamagotchi, the virtual pet craze that dominated the late '90s and early '00s and the bane of every teacher's existence, has had a surprise renaissance over the past few years thanks to Y2K nostalgia. Now it's time to evolve into bigger things, like a Converse collaboration set to drop in November in Japan.

The Tamagotchi x Converse sneaker celebrates the beloved digipet's kawaii legacy. The sneaker brand's iconic hi-top shoe, offered in off-white and blue, turns the All-Star ankle patch into a whimsical doodled clock, while the other side is embellished with an exasperated Tama in a spaceship.

And if you wanted middle school flashbacks, the tongue on either shoe features a Tama eating dinner and pooping. Make sure you clean it up before it gets sick!

1 / 9 Converse

The simple, nostalgic design is available for the whole family, from babies to adults. All of them come in a custom box that I wouldn't throw out if I were you. Take one look at the resale value of Tamagotchis on eBay and you'll wish you saved them all.

Tamagotchis have seriously leveled up since the '90s. While interest and subsequent production declined in the United States by the 2010s, their power persisted in Japan. There's now LED color screens, expanded online capabilities, and even more breeding options so the possibilities of Tamas are infinite. However, they all still require the same finicky care that made them so frustrating.

Thanks to new models with color screens and customizable shells, plus nostalgic collabs that range from Sanrio to Neon Genesis Evangelion, though, Tamagotchis are everywhere.

And if you can't find your old stash in the garage, you can rest easy knowing that the Tamagotchi x Converse collab doesn't need to be fed every five minutes.