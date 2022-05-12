TEDxPortland Gives the Air Force 1 a Touch of Polish

Brand: TEDxPortland x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low

Release Date: May 28

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: It's hard to beat the humble Nike Air Force 1 Low. In its crisp, all-white render, it's a new perfect example of what a sneaker should, and could be – just ask Dr. Dre, who was once quoted saying he wears a fresh pair every day.

As much as I love an all-white pair of Low Forces, the price hike on them in recent years has put me off. If I'm going to shell out on a pair of AF1s, especially a white pair, they need a little something more to balance the palette. A little more spice.

There are too many good examples to list when it comes to collaborative AF1s, and more so than not, the simpler designs are the ones that knock it out of the park. Prime example? This upcoming TEDxPortland anniversary colorway.

Over the past ten years, TEDxPortland has worked closely with Nike, having put together a total of nine sneakers (the pair didn't work on one during that first year). In celebration of TEDxPortland's tenth anniversary, the pair focus on the Air Force 1 Low under the theme "AUDAC10US."

The silhouette is packed to the brim with special edition details, including a printed sock liner featuring the above theme, a metallic silver 10 printed at the heel, two sets of red-tipped laces that read "SPREADING IDEAS," and a double-sided tongue tag that reads TEDxPortland.

As a means of documenting the journey from concept to creation for the full 10th-anniversary celebrations – which has taken a total of 1164 days due to the pandemic – the 1164 figure appears on the medial side of the shoe. The final finishing touch that really elevates this colorway above your standard white Air Force 1 is the pearly iridescent Swoosh branding and red midsole branding touches.

