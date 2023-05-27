Is Telfar Quietly Developing a Beauty Line?

A recent trademark application — and its subsequent abandonment, thanks to a clash with makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury — suggests that Telfar may be pursuing a beauty a line.

According to The Fashion Law, Telfar is dropping a trademark application for its TC logo for Class 3 goods, which encompass makeup, skincare, and fragrance. First filed in 2021, the application notes the brand's intent to expand its use of the instantly recognizable emblem — comprised of founder Telfar Clemens' initials — from its fan-favorite handbags and apparel to cosmetic products.

In August 2022, Charlotte Tilbury filed a notice of opposition in response to Telfar's trademark application. The brand, founded by legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, has employed a similar logo — CT — on its range of beauty products since 2014.

According to Charlotte Tilbury's counsel, Telfar's logo is "confusingly similar" to its own CT mark, which has already seen "extensive use, promotion, and success" and is therefore inextricable from the Charlotte Tilbury brand.

While Telfar initially requested that the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board dismiss Charlotte Tilbury's opposition, the New York City-based brand has agreed to drop Class 3 goods from its trademark application, which will proceed with Classes 14 (jewelry), 18 (handbags and luggage), and 25 (garments).

The takeaway from TC and CT's legal scuffle? It appears that Telfar had plans to launch beauty products at some point in time. Despite the bump in the road, the brand may very well renew its bout with Charlotte Tilbury, given the recent boom in designer beauty brands (Balmain, Off-White™, and Hermès are just a few fashion labels that recently expanded into beauty).

Here's hoping this isn't the last we hear of a potential Telfar beauty line — doesn't a lip-gloss in every Shopping Bag shade sound nice?