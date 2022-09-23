Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Telfar Is Bringing Its Rainbow Shopping Bag Sale Online

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Hot on the heels of Telfar's massive Shopping Bag sale, held at Brooklyn's Rainbow clothing store during New York Fashion Week, the brand will host another blowout shopping event, this time online.

On September 23 at 12 p.m. ET, shoppers can head to Telfar's website for their choice of Shopping Bag in any size and color (take your pick from all 37). Unlike the brand's Bag Security Program, the upcoming sale is not a pre-order event — once stock sells out, it's gone.

Per a press release, orders will ship between September 29 and October 29.

Note that Telfar's Circle and Duffle bags, as well as the designer's various bag and apparel collaborations, aren't included in the sale.

Telfar's IRL event at Rainbow, held on September 11 in lieu of a runway show, drew crowds of shoppers who lined up around several blocks for the chance to get their hands on one of the label's elusive Shopping Bags in various sizes and hues.

Scores of eager customers waited for hours in a downpour, watching through the windows as as vogueing salespeople — and founder Telfar Clemens himself — drummed up hype inside.

Judging from the staggering number of people who turned out in New York, rainy weather and all, it's safe to say that even more will log onto Telfar's Rainbow Bag Sale site today.

Two words: good luck.

