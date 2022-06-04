Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Clearly, Tessa Thompson Is Fashion's Underrated Cool Girl

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

I'm sorry, but can we take a moment to appreciate the underrated style icon, that is Tessa Thompson?

Tessa Thompson regularly takes on badass performances in films like Men in Black: International, Sorry to Bother You, and Marvel's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but her off-screen style is a worthy spectacle itself.

In her latest role as fashion's unsung cool girl, Thompson manifests an unconventionally effortless style complemented by an impressive rotation featuring Margiela Tabi shoes, all-things Vaquera, and Loewe accessories.

Whether adding platforms to a casual look or serving furry bucket hat action with oversized blazers, her 'fits consistently deliver an element of surprise on the red carpet and the streets.

Sure, her looks can come off as a bit eccentric at times, but it doesn't bother Thompson – and that's the beauty of it all. Thompson's carefree, confident demeanor allows her idiosyncratic style to flourish easily.

We all know that one person who always delivers an A1 'fit no matter where they go. In this case, it's Tessa Thompson. And I'm here for it.

In fact, what better way to start the weekend off than revisiting some of Thompson's noteworthy style moments?

Don't mind me. I'm just admiring Tessa Thompson casually walking her dog in Versace Intrico platform loafers.

Thompson's collared top and Vaquera duct tape pants may be two different shades of green, but it passes the vibe check when she tops them off with a leather jacket and Loewe sunnies.

How could I forget her epic Iris van Herpen moment at the 2021 Met Gala?

She nailed the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme with her cowboy hat and leather-latex boots.

Obviously, Thompson mastered the art of classy risqué with her dominative slick gloves and sophisticated strapless gown combo.

Thompson's maxi top and striped wide-legged pants are pretty satisfying to a flow-wear fan like me.

Not to mention, the chunky steppers are undoubtedly a chef's kiss moment.

Mixing prints ain't for everybody, but Thompson held her own with her ensemble. While the platform shoes are a banger, I can genuinely dig her striped shirt and trippy pants combo.

The puffy dress trend gets a new meaning with Thompson's Vaquera Garbage Bag dress.

Rounded off with Nina Mounah square-toe thigh-high boots, the look becomes playful yet stylish.

That time Thompson stunned in monochromatic plissé by Cong Tri.

Can it get any more chic than Thompson's 2019 Met Gala afterparty look? She wore an Alexandre Vauthier mini velvet crystal buckle dress with iridescent Robert Wun cowboy boots.

You gotta appreciate her spin on the Rugrat's Cynthia doll hairstyle, too.

I have three words for this Thompson 'fit: easy, breezy, beautiful, cool girl.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
