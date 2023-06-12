Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Money Is Safe With This Condom Wallet

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

In the past few months, we've seen condom dresses, gloves, and even just a tower of condoms from fashion labels. In short, fashion's message is clear: safety first!

The latest? A condom wallet. Specifically, menswear designer Thomas Finney created the Condom Ring card case, a wallet with credit card pockets in the front and a realistic-looking imprint of the condom on the back.

Thomas Finney Studio's Condom Ring card comes in a couple of colors, including black oiled leather, black croc skin, and brown oiled leather (pictured above). The price? A smooth $150.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a head-on, cheeky take on concealing your protection in your wallet. In this case, at least your money will be safe. Someone cue the joke drums.

Indeed, it's not surprising to see a condom wallet made by the designer behind the pandemic's wild bird masks and other wallets that look like undergarments.

Thomas Finney's Condom Ring card case is a part of a wider collection released on June 11, which included other head-turning pieces like a brimless cutout snapback, tote bag with abs, and bum-tastic shorts — drawing inspiration from Roman ruler Emperor Hadrian.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Emperor Hadrian, the Roman ruler, was known for his interest in the arts and extensive travels throughout the empire. During his journeys, he met Antinous, and they developed a deep and passionate love for one another," read Thomas Finney's Instagram post.

"Here, Emperor Hadrian shows strength and masculinity in a quilted bust, enhanced short, and snapback crown in brown leather."

The collection, including the Condom Rig card case, is now available at Thomas Finney Studio's website. Ironically, Father's Day is around the corner, in case you're looking for gift ideas.

