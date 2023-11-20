Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

At 'Wonka' Premiere, Timothée Chalamet Looked Like Laffy Taffy

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

As the new WIlly Wonka, it's very on brand for Timothée Chalamet to look like actual Wonka candy. And so, at the Tokyo red carpet for the premiere of prequel film Wonka, Chalamet wore a shiny suit that could itself pass as Laffy Taffy.

Seriously, dare to compare Chalomet's lavender suit to actual grape Laffy Taffy. Talk about subliminal advertising!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And so, looking all the world like leftover Halloween candy with a chip on its shoulder, Chalamet stalked the Wonka red carpet with hooded eyes and white boots so flatly wide that they look like someone dropped a bowling on his foot, Looney Tunes-style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Most distressingly, young Timmy wore his sculpted suit shirtless, meaning that the process of peeling it off his torso post-premiere was about as sticky as, well, Laffy Taffy.

At least if the suit was actually made of Laffy Taffy, it could just be eaten afterwards. Instead, this thing will probably get hosed down and returned to its maker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Speaking of, I do wonder if Timmy's leather outfit was a custom job from KHY, the pleather-pushing clothing line founded by Kylie Jenner, Chalamet's girlfriend.

I'm sure Chalemet's look is actually some bespoke Haider Ackermann job but the timing is uncanny.

She's doing pleather, he's wearing leather... birds of a feather! Birds of a leather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Though Chalamet was most recently seen wearing some possible Willy Wonka-themed merch he's otherwise worn nothin' but luxury as of late. Most days he's ensconced in CELINE, for whom he's an ambassador, logos poppin' and jeans skinny.

But in his free time, Timmy prefers a li'l low-key streetwear, including some appreciably tasteful sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's funny to see the juxtaposition between red carpet Timmy in his Laffy Taffy look versus day-to-day Timmy in his casual duds, if unsurprising.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

No shock that famous people prefer normal clothes on the daily but the juxtaposition between their street clothes and designer duds is amusing enough, especially someone who enjoys bombast as much as Timmy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So, with Laffy Taffy tackled, what's next for Timmy? A nose prosthetic to look like Nerds candy? A banana suit to affect Runts? A pair of bottlecap pasties for Bottlecaps? The possibilities are endless! Except not really, because there's only so many Wonka candies.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Down Mountain Cap
Gramicci
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
Polar Fleece Jacket
ROA
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Circular Bag
AFFIX
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wait, Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Are Actually Dating??
    • Culture
  • sneakers with suit guide feature Adidas Converse New Balance
    The Best Sneakers to Wear With a Suit on Any Occasion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Taylor Swift Is Actually Kinda Dressin', for Once
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Unpacking Yet *Another* Kanye & Bianca Outfit
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pearls for Men Aren't Going Anywhere
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • rihanna jacob & co watch anklet
    For Rihanna, $400,000 Watches Ain't for the Wrist
    • Style
  • Timothée Chalamet wears a shiny lavender leather suit at the Willy Wonka movie red carpet in Tokyo
    At 'Wonka' Premiere, Timothée Chalamet Looked Like Laffy Taffy
    • Style
  • Bad Bunny Concert Still
    Live Your Best Bad Bunny Life and Hop Into Some Overalls
    • Style
  • Houseplant Gloopy Ashtray
    An All-Out Guide to Holiday Gifting
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • OW X FF X HS
    FARFETCH BEAT Gets Philllllthy With New Off-White™ Capsule Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • fenty puma creepers rihanna
    Rihanna's Fenty x PUMA Creeper Is Back & Phatter Than Ever
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023