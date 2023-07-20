Timothée Chalamet Is My Dress-Down King

There’s no doubt about it: Timothée Chalamet is a bonafide style icon. If you don’t believe me, one quick glance at the countless best-dressed list appearances and the slew of Instagram fan pages dedicated to documenting the actor's style should more than prove my point.

Contrary to how it might appear though, Chalamet isn’t all about dressing to the nines. That being said, some of his most iconic looks to-date have admittedly come at some of entertainment’s most opulent occasions.

Take Venice Film Festival, for example, where the Wonka star famously wore a shimmering halter-top pantsuit with a matching skinny tie designed by Haider Ackermann, or the time he graced the Oscars sporting a cropped, sequin blazer by Louis Vuitton’s womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

But, just because the Dune actor (or at least the stylist he often works with) has officially mastered the fine art of dressing daringly for more formal occasions, it doesn’t mean Chalamet doesn't know how to dress down too.

Spotted on July 18 meandering through New York’s SoHo region, Chalamet, with his bushy hair, headphones, and baseball caps, wore a distinctly toned-down outfit than we’re generally used to seeing him in: a boxy black tee and matching knee-length shorts with pair of blue Comme Des Garçons x Converse, the classic Chuck 70s hi-top take.

Chalamet’s ability to go from red carpet phenomenon to hungover coffee-craving student is admirable is nothing else, but also an insight into the real Timmy Chalamet, the silly little Timmy we’ve all come to know and love.

For every sequin blazer there's a grungy denim jacket, and for every silky custom-made halter-neck a pair of adidas track pants. Chalamet is, without question, the epitome of sartorial versatility and, honestly, that's just the way we like it.