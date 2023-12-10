Timothée's Doing Wonka Style, the Chalamet Way (Dunks Included)

Of course, the new Willy Wonka wears Wonka Dunks.

Timothée Chalamet attended the Pacers and Laker's In-Season Tournament game, where he casually reminded us of his Wonka film via his footwear choice: a custom pair of Wonka-themed Nike Dunk Lows.

It turns out that Chalamet designed the Dunks himself, working directly with the sportswear brand on this super-limited Nike shoe inspired by the upcoming Wonka movie (the shoes will not get a wider release, by the way).

As the name implies, the Wonka Dunks speaks directly to Chalamet's role as Willy Wonka, with the colorway and materials borrowing straight from his Wonka costume.

Colorful scribbles take over a seemingly canvas upper, accompanied by a burgundy velvet Swoosh, tongue, and laces. At the same time, chocolate brown accents strike elsewhere, echoing the chocolate factory creator's sweet beginnings (like the movie!).

The Wonka movie recently hosted a giveaway for the Wonka Dunks, bestowing five lucky winners with custom Nike sneakers. Winners will be announced this week on December 14.

Chalamet has previously flexed the Wonka Dunks in between Wonka press appearances, down to those exact black leather pants he's wearing at the In-Season Tournament.

For the game, Chalamet paired the velvety kicks with a black Off-White Fall/Winter 2021 sweater layered over a white t-shirt. And once again, he topped his curls with that Celine baseball cap. It's the new Wonka hat really.

To be clear: Chalamet wears and tips the classic top hat in the movie. But I'll admit: a Celine cap as the chocolatier's new accessory would have me seated.

After candy-level Prada suits and Cactus Plant Flea Market "Oompa Loompa" hoodies, it doesn't get any more new-age Willy Wonka than these Wonka Dunks.

But that's Wonka style, done the streetwear Timmy way, for you.