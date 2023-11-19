Timothée Chalamet's Oompa Loompa Hoodie Is CPFM, Of Course

A few weeks back, Timothée Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live!, where he rapped, got off controversial jokes, and reminded us of his upcoming Wonka movie. Honestly, I forgot that was still a thing.

At the end of the show, Chalamet joined the SNL crew on stage, wearing a purple "Oompa Loompa" hoodie. The front of the piece read "Oompa," while the back said "Loompa" in bright orange bubble letters. Joining both words was flipped Cactus Plant Flea Market branding.

Of course, Chalamet's Wonka drip is courtesy of Cynthia Lu's brand.

Chalamet is a frequent partaker in hyped wears, having sported popular pieces like COMME des GARÇONS' Converse sneakers, Supreme tees, and Nike SB Jordans.

Cactus Plant Flea Market is in the mix, too. Chalamet previously wore longtime BFF Kid Cudi's "Entergalactic" hoodies (made in collaboration with CPFM).

Now, CPFM is making Wonka hoodies for Chalamet. Given CPFM's track record with merch, I can't help but wonder: Is more Wonka x CPFM on the way?

Cactus Plant Flea Market has plenty of merch experience, having designed exclusive pieces for A$AP Mob, Ye, Kid Cudi, Coachella, and even McDonald's. I'm sure the label could easily dish out more clothing inspired by a musical fantasy movie about a young chocolatier.

But, do we really need Wonka x CPFM clothes? No. But if it happens, then so be it. The Wonka bois will take it.

CPFM's "Oompa Loompa" hoodie was up for grabs at Complex Con this weekend. But it's unknown if further Wonka x CPFM merch will follow or if the hoodie will see a wider release.

My advice? Keep an eye out for the mysterious streetwear brand's Instagram page and website. You may catch the Oompa Loompa piece casually listed amongst the new-season fleece and boxers.