Kim Kardashian, Engineered by Prada

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Balenciaga gimp suit in favor of something a little more Italian: Prada.

The influencer appears to be entering a new style era, judging from her recent outing to Milan Fashion Week. In a plot twist that none of us saw coming, Kardashian sat front row at Prada's Fall/Winter 2022 show, clad in a jumpsuit and coat from the house's most recent menswear collection.

It wasn't a one-off style shake-up — Kardashian continued her streak before and after show, stepping out in a second Prada jumpsuit and a pair of the label's leather gloves, complete with a built-in zippered pouch.

She even donned the look that Sex Education star Asa Butterfield debuted at Prada's star-studded FW22 men's show (a logical outfit choice to attend a private dinner hosted by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada herself).

Up until this week, Kardashian wouldn't be caught dead in anything but Balenciaga.

The reality TV star cleverly transformed her Saturday Night Live gig into a retrospective of Demna Gvasalia's recent creations. She even wore head-to-toe Balenciaga to announce her passage of the baby bar exam. And don't forget her recent campaign for the French maison, photographed by Stef Mitchell.

But in the wake of her very public divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian seems to be swapping out some of her style staples for fresh looks.

Formerly a YEEZY purist, she posted a selfie in a pair of Nike Air Max 95s, leading fans to wonder whether she'd dumped her horde of Boosts and Foam Runners.

And, while it seems Kardashian has held onto some of her Balenciaga favorites (i.e. that shiny silver coat, which she wore on a pre-Valentine's Day date with Pete Davidson), she appears to be branching out.

Some of the labels she's recently worn: Dingyun Zhang for Moncler, Rick Owens, Loewe.

Like many female celebrities, Kimberley is a master of self-reinvention, offering the public a virtually endless stream of storylines. Her next chapter, it seems, won't bear any trace of Ye — it's telling that she's set her sights on Prada, a label Ye hasn't co-opted (not yet, at least).