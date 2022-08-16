3-in-1? That's the TOMBOGO & Saucony Way

Brand: TOMOBOGO x Saucony

Model: The Butterfly

Release Date: August 19

Price: $130

Buy: Tombogo's website from August 16, with winners selected on August 19

Editor's Notes: What’s better than a new pair of sneakers? How about 3-in-1? Well, settled in at the peak of function, that’s precisely what the highly anticipated collaboration between TOMBOGO and Saucony has to offer.

Unveiled to the world during the FW22 edition of Paris Fashion Week, this sneaker within a sneaker silhouette dubbed “The Butterfly” serves as a new addition to the extensive catalog of Saucony.

Those initiated with the world of designer Tommy Bogo and his creative outlet TOMBOGO will be familiar with the progressive, functional design language that forms the bulk of his output. It’s this ongoing dialogue on form and function that conceives and develops pieces that are undoubtedly unique.

It’s this direction and design language, that is so intrinsic to TOMBOGO, that have been applied to “The Butterfly,” giving life to each of the individual elements that build the whole.

Functionality, form, and performance serve almost as labels for each of the layers. Similar to Nike’s most recent ISPA release, the sneaker is made up of an inner, removable sock-like liner – that can be worn individually – and an outer protective shell that’s not too dissimilar to a YEEZY Foam Runner or your favorite pair of Crocs.

Paired together, these two individual elements make up a compact sneaker that combines the protection and comfort elements for a high-performing, functional silhouette. Perfected for seasonal wear, the inner portion is rendered in grey with touches of bright red, while the shoe's shell comes in a clean white upper atop a sole that matches the hue on the liner.

