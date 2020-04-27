Travis Scott Adds Glow-In-The-Dark Accessories to His ‘Fortnite’ Merch

Fresh off the heels of his latest "The Scotts" collaboration with Kid Cudi, Travis Scott has added a third instalment of merch to his online shop for his gaming/music cross-over Astronomical World digital tour, which took place on Fortnite last week.

The Playstation-themed capsule includes apparel and gaming accessories such as a keyboard wrist rest pad with "Cactus Jack" printed in Russian script and a glow-in-the-dark gamer cup.

This builds on Scott's original drop, which includes graphic tees, long-sleeve crewnecks, caps, beanies, a NERF Elite Dart Blaster, 12” action figures (the first to be released since the Rodeo era), plus vinyls and tape cassettes with original artwork from KAWS.

Standouts from the drop include the graphic-heavy long-sleeved tees which feature Scott's trademark flame imagery combined with a flip on the classic PlayStation logo, and a "Cactus Jack" insignia on the back. Swipe through the gallery below for a better look at the first collection.

Travis Scott 1 / 26

Shop the drop while stock lasts below.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.