Tyler, the Creator Taps Artist for Converse Artist Series Collab

Brand: Converse

Model: Chuck 70

Key Features: The Chuck 70 features a canvas upper decorated with multicolored illustrations by artist Spencer McMullen. The sneaker boasts a split-side execution, with characters and scenes created by McMullen in his Los Angeles home.

Release Date: April 23

Price: $100

Buy: Converse.com, select retailers globally, and resale platforms such as StockX.

Editor’s Notes: Tyler, the Creator handpicked 21-year-old artist Spencer McMullen to participate in the Converse Artist Series. For the latest installment in the program, McMullen applied his designs to the iconic Chuck 70.

Tyler and Spencer met years ago when a 16-year-old Spencer flipped over his bike while trying to show Tyler one of his illustrations. After helping him up, Tyler took a photo of Spencer's portrait and shared it on his Instagram. The rapper/designer evidently followed McMullen's artistic evolution over the years, ultimately choosing him to take part in his curated Converse Artist Series.

“After growing up with the brand, applying my artwork to this sneaker was really a dream come true,” said McMullen. “But I didn’t want to disrupt the silhouette too much, because it is perfect in its simplicity. So, over a few months, I worked on new drawings and paintings to feature on the canvas, pulling inspiration from real stories that are documented around me – like books and photos on the internet of my life back in Jacksonville. I also kept a new, blank Chuck 70 on my desk to look at every day and I spread all my work on the floor around me to assess and arrange in different ways.”

The campaign for the Chuck 70 was created by McMullen in his home in Los Angeles. You can see the images in the gallery above, while product shots are featured below.

