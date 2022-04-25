A New Watch? G-SHOCK(ed) but UNAFFECTED

Resisting the urge to add yet another G-SHOCK into your watch collection may prove difficult once you set eyes on UNAFFECTED's "Contour Green" take on the DW-5600BB.

Over the past couple of years, Casio's G-SHOCK has been relentless in its release of retro wristwatches, modern takes on classics, and collaborations. Though this strategy isn't anything new from the brand (collaborations and celebratory drops have kept its name in our mouths for two decades), the frequency at which it's been operating has made it difficult to overlook.

Even as this year's Watches and Wonders owned the spotlight of the watch world, G-SHOCK kept busy in the background, pushing a slew of releases onto the market. It's worth noting that these drops haven't just disolved into noise – more often than not, they don't sit online for long.

Following the return of the GA-B2100 series and skeleton watches as part of the "Skeleton Sound Wave Series," Korean functional streetwear brand UNAFFECTED offers up a remixed DW-5600BB of its own.

Dubbed "Contour Green," the updated classic features a contour graphic pattern that spreads across the full length of the strap to contrast the matte black bezel, giving the bulk of the piece a Matrix-like aesthetic that'll elevate any 'fit with a striking subtlety.

Just like any G-SHOCK, the watch comes packed with shock resistance, water resistance, scratch resistance, and a host of functional features to get you through the day. ​ You'll find the UNAFFECTED X G-SHOCK DW-5600BB "Contour Green" online via FR8IGHT, G-Cosmo, and 29cm on 26 April.