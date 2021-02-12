Under Armour's Cold Weather Essentials Are Now Half Price

Founded in 1996, Under Armour has come a long way in a little time. The performance label stands with the giants in sportswear and has got there in around half the time. That bodes very well for the future of Under Armour, and with a growing roster of athletes, from Steph Curry to Michael Phelps, the trajectory is high. The discounts are high, too, by the way.

We took a deep dive into the Under Armour outlet and reaped the rewards in the form of classic sportswear that doubles up as essential off-duty style. The best bit is that you can take up to 50 percent off the already reduced outlet section over President's Day weekend, making the Under Armour outlet one of the deepest treasure troves we’ve seen.

The details

What: Up to 50 percent off outlet When: Until February 15 Code: No code needed, just shop the sale here

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.