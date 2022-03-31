The Union x Nike Dunk Low "Argon" Drops Today

Brand: Union x Nike

Model: Dunk Low "Argon"

Release Date: March 31

Price: $150

Editor's Notes: Debate the topic, which brand or retailer has the strongest lineup of Nike collaboration sneakers?

Virgil Abloh's Off-White seems like a strong, albeit obvious contender; Comme Des Garçons has some of the best unorthodox silhouettes, and size? has a few lowkey bangers in the tuck.

Los Angeles-based menswear store, Union, might just be my pick.

Over the past few years, Union has delivered some of the most sought-after Air Jordan releases, consistently designing hit after hit. Although I wasn't completely sold on the Air Jordan 4s when they first came out, after seeing them outside, on-foot a handful of times, my opinion was swayed.

Not only did it knock it out of the park with the 4s, but Union also retooled the Air Jordan 1 with finesse, maintaining everything we love about the silhouette while refining it with subtly updated details like exposed stitching.

As we wait for the Air Jordan 2, which is set to release in a couple of colorways, it looks like 2022 will have even more to offer in the form of the Nike Dunk Low.

It seems pretty obvious by now that the Dunk fanfare and high-frequency release schedule that we've experienced throughout 2021 will maintain pace throughout 2022. Sure, a good handful of Dunk Highs are expected, but the Lows aren't disappearing just yet.

Union's take on the Dunk originally leaked on Instagram from @ryivibes and @die_sel666, showcasing the sneaker's two-tone blue color blocking. It appears as if the silhouette has a grid-like texture that sits across the full length of the upper, while exposed contrast stitching appears in red across each panel.

