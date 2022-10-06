Ready Up, UNIQLO U Is Back for FW22

True to form, Christophe Lemaire's UNIQLO U collection makes its return for FW22 armed with a sophisticated selection of minimalist garments rooted in function, showcased with a simple men's and women's lookbook beautiful in its simplicity.

If you find yourself building your wardrobe from the bottom up, you can't go wrong with a dip into UNIQLO's selection. Whether you need the perfect weight short sleeve white tee, a pair of everyday black tailored pants, or a simple button-up, it's got your wardrobe covered.

Personally, I'll never stop hyping up its socks: they're the best comfort, colors, and price in the game.

While its standard line-up will do wonders for your wardrobe basics, UNIQLO U really excels at kicking those basics up a notch. Pieced together by artistic director Christophe Lemaire and his stylish team, UNIQLO U offers essentials that boast quality and impeccable design.

With each collection, there is a clear, maintained focus on a core selection of staples, covering tops, pants, shirting, and outerwear, which are re-developed and refined season-to-season.

Basically, if you end up finding your perfect pair of dress pants, you'll likely find them in a new color or fabrication the following season, allowing you to build a palatable base of day-to-day garments, a similar theme to UNIQLO's seasonal designer collabs but with more of a utilitarian bent.

UNIQLO U Fall/Winter 2022 fails to break formula, instead elevating its concise lineup through a focused lens that perfectly complements prior seasons and even builds upon established codes with typically flattering cuts, versatile colors, and approachable fabrics.

Standouts include a multi-pocketed short utility jacket, packable long coat, ribbed knitwear, wide-fit corduroy work pants, and indigo selvedge denim in both menswear and womenswear cuts.

There's even a few nifty new bags that elevate UNIQLO U's accessory game, drawing a bit from the shapely carryalls designed for Lemaire's own brand.

Everything is priced below ¥10,000 (about $72 at current exchange rates, save for the ¥12,900 (approximately $92) Blocktech coat on UNIQLO's Japanese site but expect Western prices to be a fair bit higher than the Japanese yen.

UNIQLO U's FW22 collection launched on UNIQLO's Japanese site and stores from September 16 and is finally debuting internationally on October 6, giving us all access to quietly cool clothes for all.