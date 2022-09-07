Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
RE.UNIQLO Studio Opens So You Can UNIQLO Forever

Written by Sam Cole in Stores
While fashion's purchasing power amongst Gen-Z and Millenials in the United States alone topped $350billion in 2019, fashion continued to make extremely sizeable contributions to global emissions. Despite this, fast fashion brands continue to pump out unimaginable amounts of product at a huge cost to the environment, leaving many of us asking how we can make a difference.

Well, it begins with our responsibility to buy less and buy smarter in a bid to tackle the climate crisis. Thanks to resources and initiatives like UNIQLO's new RE.UNIQLO Studio, buyers can own this forward movement, extending the lifespan of their products, and avoiding waste.

So, let's get down to the meat and bones of it all. What is the RE.UNIQLO Studio? First and foremost, it's a dedicated retail space within the brand's London Regent Street store that operates on four core pillars – Repair, Remake, Reuse, and Recycle.

Each of these pillars serves a specific purpose, though all come together in tandem to create a foundation for longer-living, personal products.

Repair is exactly what it says on the tin; whether you need buttons resewn or holes mended, UNIQLO has got you covered.

Remake offers tailoring, alterations, and customization across a range of products, while products that are no longer worn can be donated to communities in need via the Reuse service. Finally, Recycle puts unwearable products back into the product life span by repurposing raw materials as new products or energy.

UNIQLO's full-service offering via the RE.UNIQLO Studio will be available to customers at its Regent Street London store from September 8.

