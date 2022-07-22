Air Force Who? It's UNITED ARROWS' Reebok Classic Leather This Summer

Brand: UNITED ARROWS x Reebok

Model: Classic Leather

Release Date: Available now

Price: ¥13,200 (approx. $96)

Buy: Online at UNITED ARROWS

Editor's Notes: We've all got our summer essentials – the perfect lightweight cotton tee, perhaps a set of linen pants, a comfy set of open toes like a Birkenstock or YEEZY Slide, or maybe the peak length pair of shorts (a debate we've mulled over before at HS).

For me, nothing quite says summer like securing a top-tier pair of triple white sneakers, and there are plenty of bangers to choose from.

Most, if not all, are considered classics. You've got your humble Nike Air Force 1 Low (that continues to spike in price. Yikes), a Reebok Club C, adidas Superstar or Stan Smith, or maybe something from the ASICS archive. Whatever your choice might be, if it's a leather low top, it's likely a winner.

A favorite of mine, and a well-loved silhouette across the UK (particularly in the north), has to be the Reebok Classic Leather. The clue's in the name – this sneaker is undoubtedly a classic. With an old-school shape, easy wear, and clean leather construction, it's a perfect pair – so how can it be made better?

Well, a subtle touch from UNITED ARROWS can never go a miss. Reigning in the peaks of summer, the Japanese retailer has taken its hand to the Reebok flagship. Unlike your typical pair that utilizes smooth leather across the full length, this special edition pairs smooth and grain leather for a mixed texture that'll catch the attention of those with an eye for detail.

