These Perfumes Defined 2023, According to the 'Oscars of Fragrance'

On Wednesday, a fragrant crowd of over 1,000 perfumers, fashion designers, and marketing executives gathered at Lincoln Center for the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards, fondly referred to as the Oscars of perfume.

The prestigious ceremony honors the best-smelling (and best-selling) scents, media campaigns, and perfumers of the year prior. For fragrance aficionados, the event is a chance to relive the industry's greatest hits.

This time around, presenters including actor Chase Sui Wonders, model Christie Brinkley, and beauty influencer Tiff Benson took to the stage to announce the olfactive creations that defined 2023.

So, who won?

Designer fragrances dominated: Burberry Goddess won Fragrance of the Year (Women's Prestige) and Yves Saint Laurent's Austin Butler-fronted MYSLF clinched Fragrance of the Year (Men's Prestige). Valentino's Born in Roma line, a favorite on TikTok, received two awards: one for Fragrance of the Year (Women's Luxury), and the other for Consumer Choice (Men's & Universal).

Celebrity fragrance also had a moment. Billie Eilish's third perfume, Eilish No. 3, won Consumer Choice (Women's Popular). (Eilish No. 2 took home the same award last year).

Niche perfumes won fewer nods (the most notable winner was Guerlain's Tobacco Honey for Perfume Extraordinaire), but smaller houses like Kilian Paris, Elorea, and Harlem Perfume Co. were among the night's nominees.

The breakout star of the night was undoubtably Sol de Janeiro, the fragrant body care line that has become an unexpected hit among "fragheads." The brand's best-selling Rio Radiance body spray was nominated in two categories: Fragrance of the Year (Popular) and Consumer Choice (Women's Popular).

Keep reading for the full list of the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards nominees and winners.

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Luxury

Brunello Cucinelli, Pour Femme

Creed, Carmina - winner

Kilian Paris, Can't Stop Loving You

Prada, Paradox Intense

Valentino, Born in Roma Donna - winner

Yves Saint Laurent, Libre Absolu Platine

Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Prestige

Burberry, Goddess - winner

Chanel, Chance Eau Fraîche

Yves Saint Laurent, Libre Le Parfum

Coach, Love

Dior, J'adore L'Or

Maison Margiela Replica, On a Date

Versace, Dylan Purple

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Luxury

Creed, Absolu Aventus

Giorgio Armani, Acqua di Gio Parfum - winner

Gucci, Guilty Pour Homme Elixir de Parfum

Kilian Paris, Smoking Hot

Mind Games, Vieri

Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Prestige

Cartier, Pasha de Cartier Noir Absolu

Jean Paul Gaultier, Le Male Elixir

Montblanc, Explorer Platinum

Prada, Luna Rossa Ocean

Yves Saint Laurent, MYSLF - winner

Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Luxury

Cartier, Les Heures Voyageuses

Diptyque, L'Eau Papier

Gucci, The Alchemist's Garden Where My Heart Beats

Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Acqua Media

Tom Ford, Vanilla Sex - winner

Victoria Beckham, Suite 302

Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Prestige

Boy Smells, Vanilal Era

Hermès, Un Jardin à Cythère - winner

Jo Malone, English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne

Lake & Skye, 11 11 Azure

Maison Margiela Replica, Under The Stars

Fragrance of the Year — Popular

Ariana Grande, Cloud Pink

Bath & Body Works, Gingham Gorgeous

Billie Eilish Fragrances, Eilish No. 3

Nest New York, Lychee Rose - winner

Rare Beauty, Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist

Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance

Fragrance Hall of Fame

Jo Malone, Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne

Kilian Paris - Love, Don't Be Shy

Marc Jacobs, Daisy - winner

Nest New York, Holiday

Perfume Extraordinaire

Guerlain, Tobacco Honey - winner

Harlem Perfume Co., Josephine

Maison du Roc, Mousse de Cuir

Mind Games, SISSA

Tom Ford, Vanilla Sex

Victoria Beckham, Suite 302

Consumer Choice — Women’s Prestige

Burberry, Goddess

Carolina Herrera, Good Girl Blush - winner

Dolce & Gabbana, Devotion

Kayali, The Wedding Silk Santal 36

LoveShackFancy, Forever in Love

Versace, Dylan Purple

Consumer Choice — Women’s Popular

Bath & Body Works, Gingham Gorgeous

Billie Eilish Fragrances, Eilish No. 3 - winner

Nest New York, Lychee Rose

Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance

Vera Wang, Rock Princess

Victoria's Secret, Bare Rose

Consumer Choice — Men’s & Universal

Coach, Green

Elorea, Hazy Blue

Giorgio Armani, Acqua di Giò Parfum

Tumi, 19 Degree

Valentino, Born in Roma Uomo - winner

Yves Saint Laurent, MYSLF

Indie Fragrance of the Year

Arquiste Parfumeur, L'Or de Louis - winner

Caswell-Massey, 2571

LilaNur Parfums, Zafran Bois

The Maker, Lover

Matiere Premiere, Vanilla Powder

Robert Piguet Parfums, Rue du Cirque

Candle & Home Collection of the Year

Bath & Body Works, White Barn Neutrals

Byredo, Summer Rain - winner

Diptyque, The Magic of the Flamme

Maison Margiela Replica, On A Date

Nest New York, Santorini Olive & Citron

Media Campaign of the Year

Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle

D.S. & Durga, Pistachio

Jo Malone, One Pear in Every Bottle - winner

Lancôme, La Vie Et Belle

Rabanne, Phantom