These Perfumes Defined 2023, According to the 'Oscars of Fragrance'

On Wednesday, a fragrant crowd of over 1,000 perfumers, fashion designers, and marketing executives gathered at Lincoln Center for the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards, fondly referred to as the Oscars of perfume.
The prestigious ceremony honors the best-smelling (and best-selling) scents, media campaigns, and perfumers of the year prior. For fragrance aficionados, the event is a chance to relive the industry's greatest hits.
This time around, presenters including actor Chase Sui Wonders, model Christie Brinkley, and beauty influencer Tiff Benson took to the stage to announce the olfactive creations that defined 2023.
So, who won?
Designer fragrances dominated: Burberry Goddess won Fragrance of the Year (Women's Prestige) and Yves Saint Laurent's Austin Butler-fronted MYSLF clinched Fragrance of the Year (Men's Prestige). Valentino's Born in Roma line, a favorite on TikTok, received two awards: one for Fragrance of the Year (Women's Luxury), and the other for Consumer Choice (Men's & Universal).
Celebrity fragrance also had a moment. Billie Eilish's third perfume, Eilish No. 3, won Consumer Choice (Women's Popular). (Eilish No. 2 took home the same award last year).
Niche perfumes won fewer nods (the most notable winner was Guerlain's Tobacco Honey for Perfume Extraordinaire), but smaller houses like Kilian Paris, Elorea, and Harlem Perfume Co. were among the night's nominees.
The breakout star of the night was undoubtably Sol de Janeiro, the fragrant body care line that has become an unexpected hit among "fragheads." The brand's best-selling Rio Radiance body spray was nominated in two categories: Fragrance of the Year (Popular) and Consumer Choice (Women's Popular).
Keep reading for the full list of the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards nominees and winners.
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Luxury
Brunello Cucinelli, Pour Femme
Creed, Carmina - winner
Kilian Paris, Can't Stop Loving You
Prada, Paradox Intense
Valentino, Born in Roma Donna - winner
Yves Saint Laurent, Libre Absolu Platine
Fragrance of the Year, Women’s — Prestige
Burberry, Goddess - winner
Chanel, Chance Eau Fraîche
Yves Saint Laurent, Libre Le Parfum
Coach, Love
Dior, J'adore L'Or
Maison Margiela Replica, On a Date
Versace, Dylan Purple
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Luxury
Creed, Absolu Aventus
Giorgio Armani, Acqua di Gio Parfum - winner
Gucci, Guilty Pour Homme Elixir de Parfum
Kilian Paris, Smoking Hot
Mind Games, Vieri
Fragrance of the Year, Men’s — Prestige
Cartier, Pasha de Cartier Noir Absolu
Jean Paul Gaultier, Le Male Elixir
Montblanc, Explorer Platinum
Prada, Luna Rossa Ocean
Yves Saint Laurent, MYSLF - winner
Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Luxury
Cartier, Les Heures Voyageuses
Diptyque, L'Eau Papier
Gucci, The Alchemist's Garden Where My Heart Beats
Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Acqua Media
Tom Ford, Vanilla Sex - winner
Victoria Beckham, Suite 302
Fragrance of the Year, Universal — Prestige
Boy Smells, Vanilal Era
Hermès, Un Jardin à Cythère - winner
Jo Malone, English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne
Lake & Skye, 11 11 Azure
Maison Margiela Replica, Under The Stars
Fragrance of the Year — Popular
Ariana Grande, Cloud Pink
Bath & Body Works, Gingham Gorgeous
Billie Eilish Fragrances, Eilish No. 3
Nest New York, Lychee Rose - winner
Rare Beauty, Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance
Fragrance Hall of Fame
Jo Malone, Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne
Kilian Paris - Love, Don't Be Shy
Marc Jacobs, Daisy - winner
Nest New York, Holiday
Perfume Extraordinaire
Guerlain, Tobacco Honey - winner
Harlem Perfume Co., Josephine
Maison du Roc, Mousse de Cuir
Mind Games, SISSA
Tom Ford, Vanilla Sex
Victoria Beckham, Suite 302
Consumer Choice — Women’s Prestige
Burberry, Goddess
Carolina Herrera, Good Girl Blush - winner
Dolce & Gabbana, Devotion
Kayali, The Wedding Silk Santal 36
LoveShackFancy, Forever in Love
Versace, Dylan Purple
Consumer Choice — Women’s Popular
Bath & Body Works, Gingham Gorgeous
Billie Eilish Fragrances, Eilish No. 3 - winner
Nest New York, Lychee Rose
Sol de Janeiro, Rio Radiance
Vera Wang, Rock Princess
Victoria's Secret, Bare Rose
Consumer Choice — Men’s & Universal
Coach, Green
Elorea, Hazy Blue
Giorgio Armani, Acqua di Giò Parfum
Tumi, 19 Degree
Valentino, Born in Roma Uomo - winner
Yves Saint Laurent, MYSLF
Indie Fragrance of the Year
Arquiste Parfumeur, L'Or de Louis - winner
Caswell-Massey, 2571
LilaNur Parfums, Zafran Bois
The Maker, Lover
Matiere Premiere, Vanilla Powder
Robert Piguet Parfums, Rue du Cirque
Candle & Home Collection of the Year
Bath & Body Works, White Barn Neutrals
Byredo, Summer Rain - winner
Diptyque, The Magic of the Flamme
Maison Margiela Replica, On A Date
Nest New York, Santorini Olive & Citron
Media Campaign of the Year
Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle
D.S. & Durga, Pistachio
Jo Malone, One Pear in Every Bottle - winner
Lancôme, La Vie Et Belle
Rabanne, Phantom