A Luxuriously Reptilian Vans Skate Shoe

Vans just put scales on one of its most iconic sneakers, the Vans Era 95.

This is the work of OTW, Vans’ more premium and experimental diffusion line, responsible for many similar off-the-wall material upgrades.

OTW’s newest Era 95 shoe swaps its usual twill fabric for glossy croc-embossed leather trimmed with black suede and anchored by a slightly aged-looking midsole.

The croc pattern catches light across the toe and quarters, giving depth where canvas usually sits flat. Suede eyestays and collars temper the shine, while that familiar off-white midsole and waffle outsole keep everything unmistakably Vans.

A skatewear icon becomes an animal-skinned statement piece.

The brand also reimagined two other glossy croc-infused sneakers. Another two-tone Era that splices red canvas to blue faux-croc is launching simultaneously, as is a Half Cab shoe in rich chocolate brown with varsity-yellow piping.

Available now via Vans’ website for $140, this Vans OTW Era 95 is a skate shoe gone luxe. And reptilian.

