Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Luxuriously Reptilian Vans Skate Shoe

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 2

Vans just put scales on one of its most iconic sneakers, the Vans Era 95.

This is the work of OTW, Vans’ more premium and experimental diffusion line, responsible for many similar off-the-wall material upgrades. 

Shop Vans

OTW’s newest Era 95 shoe swaps its usual twill fabric for glossy croc-embossed leather trimmed with black suede and anchored by a slightly aged-looking midsole.

The croc pattern catches light across the toe and quarters, giving depth where canvas usually sits flat. Suede eyestays and collars temper the shine, while that familiar off-white midsole and waffle outsole keep everything unmistakably Vans.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A skatewear icon becomes an animal-skinned statement piece. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The brand also reimagined two other glossy croc-infused sneakers. Another two-tone Era that splices red canvas to blue faux-croc is launching simultaneously, as is a Half Cab shoe in rich chocolate brown with varsity-yellow piping.

Available now via Vans’ website for $140, this Vans OTW Era 95 is a skate shoe gone luxe. And reptilian.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Crocodile Skin Makes Vans' OG Skate Sneaker Into a Downright Dress Shoe
  • A Beautiful Tweed "Chanel" Vans Skate Shoe Enters the Chat
  • *The* Iconic Vans Skate Shoe Is Looking Expensive (& Breezy)
  • This Top-Tier Color-Blocked Vans Skate Shoe Is a Straight-Up Gem
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
What To Read Next
  • Mining Seoul’s Fashion Scene for Good-Clothes Gold
  • Brown Is the One Perfect Color for Clothing
  • Sneakers (Almost) Too Sleek To Call Sneakers
  • Inside the 14-Story Retail Shrine That Glasses Built (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Luxuriously Reptilian Vans Skate Shoe
  • ellesse Is for the Sporty Hedonists
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now