AAPE & Vans’ New Camo Collaboration Refuses to Hide

Earlier this summer, rumors swirled that AAPE and Vans’ first collaboration was finally hitting shelves. Now, BAPE’s sportier sibling drops not one, but four new styles applying its camo calling card on fresh Vans silhouettes.

Vans’ Old Skool Bolt is the ideal canvas for AAPE to start with, specifically for the lightning bolt that extends past the midsole. AAPE opted to keep it classy and cloak the shoe in its classic camouflage print. The Sk9-Hi Bolts got the same treatment, with the added advantage of a vibrant contrast stripe thanks to the extra high-top real estate.

Both shoes are available in two colorways: There’s a standard olive green camo disrupted with a striking neon pink, as well as an icy gray complimented with a cool blue. Both feature a fiery red tongue sporting the BAPE logo. The complete collection is available now via AAPE’s retail locations and web store and select Vans stores and retailers.

Last year, BAPE and Vans deployed an expansive, colorful collection to celebrate its place as a pioneer in streetwear and lifestyle. The collection prominently featured BAPE’s “cloud camo,” the Japanese brand’s signature pattern that blends Japanese kawaii elements with militant motifs, turning the inconspicuous pattern into something that cannot be ignored. BAPE tackled Vans’ Sk8-Hi 38 DX with wacky, mismatched uppers, and revamped Vans’ classic Old Skool 36 DX silhouette in olive green camo.

While there’s something to be said about BAPE’s relatively limited arsenal of patterns, its icon status is still a welcome collaboration for almost any brand. That camo isn’t fading into the background any time soon.