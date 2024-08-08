Vans’ Flattened Authentic Sneaker Takes Things to a Whole New Low

Minimalistic designs will always have a place in the sneaker zeitgeist. If anyone knows this, it is Vans' whose latest sneaker drop, the Authentic Low Pro is simple, not boring.

Soon available online in denim dyed into light-washed blue, forest green and deeper blue, Vans' Authentic Low Pro is a slimmed-down version of the classic skate shoe.

Abandoning its signature thick white sole, which gained favor for its resounding durability (ever tried to fold those things in half?) in favor of an ultra-thin base, Vans' Authentic Low Pro is an on-trend refresh.

Even though it's a considerably simple sneaker, the textural uppers offers a bit of contrast, elevating the Low Pro's profile.

With functionality still at its core, the classic waffle sole keeps the shoe's grip game right, even if things are considerably less beefy.

1 / 3 Vans

The Low Pro is one of several sizzling drops from Vans this summer, part of Vans' effort to freshen up its footwear collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Earlier this summer, Vans reported a 22% dip in revenue in a quarterly report, likely a result of waning hype around what was once one of the biggest names in the skate shoe game.

There was a time when Vans were strongly associated with the admired style of fashionable musicians like Tyler, the Creator and Taylor Gang-era Wiz Khalifa.

This relevance has ebbed and flowed for the better part of a decade, with a downward trend signifying a less-than-ideal standing for Vans in today's footwear market.

A comeback, however, does seem feasible to me, especially with the nostalgia-backed resurgence of similar mall brands like GAP.

Whatever the invigoration may look like, skatewear has played too big a role in the current amalgamation of street style to ever go away and Vans, being the ultimate skatewear brand, is too connected to fade into complete obscurity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In sticking to its core staples while still experimenting with its core sneakers and collaborations with BAPE and Palace, we may see Vans kick(flip) things back into gear sooner, rather than later.