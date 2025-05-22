Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans’ Simplest Skate Sneaker Became a Blinged-Out Slip-On

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
It's amazing what a little bit of jewelry can do, especially to a pair of simple suede Vans Slip-Ons.

Vans' suede Slip-On skate sneaker now wears a bracelet-like chain adornment across its hairy upper. The checkered chain, a nod to Vans' signature motif, pairs nicely with the muted slip-on shoe’s suede upper.

This combo adds an element of class to the otherwise simple  and sturdy sneaker built for skating and shredding. And the blinged-out suede Vans slip-ons come in brown and black with gold and silver chains, respectively. 

Available on ABC-Mart’s website for￥8,789 (about $60), this Vans slip-on sneaker is slim, stylish, and quaintly accessorized. It fits right in with the jeweled-sneaker trend that's been popping off with shoes like adidas' Punk Ballet Taekwondo and beautifully beaded Gazelle.

It's not enough for your bags to be over-accessorized — your shoes need to be blinged out, too.

Lately, Vans has been churning out some delightfully elevated sneaker silhouettes that subvert the standards associated with the Vans skate brand. Not that these aren’t shreddable shoes but between the fur-topped Vans loafer, the all-leather boat shoe, and the checkered Mary Jane skate shoe, you have shoes showcasing Vans' sneaker-making capabilities beyond the skateboard.

And that's all well and good, but you just can't beat a classic Vans silhouette kitted with a slight upgrade. That's the beauty of the chain-bearing Vans slip-on. It still abides by Vans' signature style code, just with some added elegance.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
