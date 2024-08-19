Vans' Frankenstein Skate Shoe Is Alive & Wild as Ever

It's aliveeee...again. Vans' Clash the Wall, the brand's Frankenstein skate shoe, is back and looking as mismatched as ever (this is a good thing).

Now adorned in Vans' timeless blue colorway, the Clash the Wall sneaker once again fuses Vans' most iconic models into a single, unique design. It's like an arts project that's been given the Vans seal of approval.

The Vans Clash the Wall sneaker delivers classic textures on the upper, like trusty canvas and semi-hairy suede. Underfoot, the sneaker receives another thick base and eco-friendly foam insoles.

After an S.R. Studios collaboration, Vans' premium imprint OTW unleashed the Clash the Wall shoe, which is quite literally a clash of the Vans skate shoe titans. And it doesn't hide its hybrid status, either.

The Vans Clash the Wall sneaker proudly wears its many inspirations. Upon close inspection, you'll notice unmistakable details like the SK8 Hi's padded neck or the Authentic's simple, stripe-free toe box.

The latest Vans Clash the Wall sneaker is slowly making its way into stores. It is currently available at retailers like Footshop and SVD for the price of $140.

It's kind of a steal when you think about it. Not only do you get the best skate shoes in one, but it's also like a "can you spot the Vans shoe?" scavenger hunt for OG fans.

Again, the Vans shoe was born in the OTW lab, a place known for its premium and experimental designs. It's where skate shoes are wrapped in grandma's crochet blankets and Old Skools are bedazzled by SATOSHI NAKAMOTO. It's a world of adventure and innovation.

So, a super fusion of Vans shoes comes as no surprise from the off-the-wall scientists.