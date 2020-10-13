Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Shop Discounted Nike Dunks & More at Vestiaire Collective

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

Nowadays, buying second-hand designer clothing is made easier by the wealth of online platforms, but few have solved the difficulty of sifting through pages and pages of unsuitable options before, maybe, once a month, finding something worth your time. Except for Vestiaire Collective, that is. Vestiaire Collective’s pages feature second-hand gems from some of the world’s most coveted labels, and with users dropping prices, it’s a hotspot for deals.

While you’ll certainly get your fill of vintage designer gear, there’s more to discover at Vestiaire Collective, and we’ve been uncovering some eye-catching Nike SB Dunks. Since they’re second-hand there’s only one size available, though, so act fast.

Shop discount pieces at Vestiaire Collective

Shop The Look

Nike SB
Dunk High (EU 45)
$303
Grateful Dead x Nike
Dunk Low (US 8)
$2500
Nike
Dunk Low (EU 46)
$363
Nike SB
Dunk Low (US 7)
$240

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

