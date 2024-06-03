Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Victor Wembanyama's First Nike Shoe Concept Was Designed By AI

in SneakersWords By Donovan Barnett

This past week in Paris, Nike unveiled an “A.I.R” (Athlete Imagined Revolution) concept shoe designed by artificial intelligence for the rookie NBA talent Victor Wembanyama. The unveiling was at a Nike Air event for the upcoming Olympics and also featured A.I.R concept sneakers for athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson, Aja Wilson, Zheng Qinwen, and Sam Kerr. 

The shoe looks like it was pulled from another galaxy or dimension and I am here for it. AI's propensity to conjure up new organic-looking shapes almost always looks aesthetically appealing. 

To produce the A.I.R. prototypes, Nike designers worked with Victor Wembanyama to create what the athlete believed would be the perfect shoe. Using these insights as well as individual athletes' data, the designers then proceeded to use AI to generate the shoe and 3D print the silhouettes presented in Paris this week.  

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

According to Nike, Wemby designed his shoe with low-profile, responsive Air cushioning extending from the forefoot across the lateral side for stability. The Air unit's pixelated, fractal design draws inspiration from his passion for sci-fi and jewelry, notably the bismuth stone from his draft night. The shoe’s upper showcases an abstract computational print.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Victor Wembanyama has had an impressive rookie season, to say the least — quickly dismissing any potential critics by posting historic averages of 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. It's clear Wemby is going to be a star. These do seem like a fitting debut shoe for a potential leader in the league. And standing at 7'4'' and wearing size-20.5 shoes Wemby will probably need something special from Nike. 

As for the A.I.R concept shoes, they are some of the more exciting AI-designed sneakers we've come across. 

Artificial Intelligence, and the machine learning techniques fueling AI, are continuing to shape the world of footwear for the better. I do have some mixed feelings about the use cases and general safety of the emerging technology. 

Nonetheless, AI footwear design when pursued mindfully, has and continues to produce shoes that help us perform better, and even protect our health. 

1 / 3
"A small sampling of the hundreds of concepts created by a layered range of generative tools — all in a single afternoon." - Nike
Nike

Additionally, tools like generative design are going to give rise to a wide array of new, futuristic, and organic silhouettes that we've probably never even conceived of before. The new Wembanyama A.I.R concept shoe is a prime example of that. Even more so, we are seeing Nike use AI to continue to push the boundaries of footwear

What this means for you, is that you're going to have a much larger rotation of sneakers. Check out the full collection of A.I.R concepts at Nike.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Senior Growth WriterDonovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
We Recommend
  • This Reborn Nike Trail Sneaker Finally Looks as Good as It Feels
    • Sneakers
  • No Notes, Nike's Japan-Designed Vomero Sneaker Is Stunning
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Chonky Shoe Is Part Sandal, Part Jordan Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Devin Booker's First Signature Nike Shoe Is Worth the Wait
    • Sneakers
  • Inside the Alphafly 3, Nike's Super-est Super Shoe
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Fashion Label + Yerba Mate = Butterfly Trucker Hats (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Could a Taekwondo Shoe Be adidas’ Next Big Retro Sneaker?
    • Sneakers
  • The Top 25 Eminem Songs of All Time
    • Culture
  • For His Second White House Visit, Travis Kelce Dressed the Part
    • Style
  • Berlin Is a Vintage Shopping Mecca
    • Style
  • Excited for Stone Island x New Balance? Get Ready To Be Double Excited
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024