You Can Now Shop Vivienne Westwood’s Net-Equipped GEL-Kayano 26

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Brand: Vivienne Westwood x ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano 26

Key Features: Westwood’s latest ASICS project has a distinct custom feel to it, thanks to the adjustable netting added as a shroud over the knit upper. If you’re going for a run or are wearing shorts without pockets, the netting looks to make a reliable stash spot.

Editor’s Notes: After teaming up with ASICS on a trio of artwork-inspired sneakers, Vivienne Westwood has produced yet another eye-catching collaboration with the Japanese sportswear brand. This time, Westwood tones things down in terms of the color of her project, opting for a triple black GEL-Kayano 26, while adding what looks to be an adjustable netting to the clean upper. The netting gives the project a custom vibe and reminds slightly of Nicole Mclaughlin’s highly-popular conceptual creations.

The Vivienne Westwood x ASICS GEL-Kayano 26 will be released on September 28.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

