What Is HOMMEMADE, A$AP Rocky’s Home Decor Line?

A$AP Rocky bears many titles: cool dad, pretty motherf*cker, best-dressed musician, creative director… we could go on. He also owns his own interior design line, so that must make him a homeware designer, too.

In case you missed it: In 2022, A$AP Rocky entered the home decor scene with the launch of HOMMEMADE, Rocky’s interior design line.

Yes, that's home decor by HOMMEMADE. It's kind of the perfect name for Rocky's label of household knick-knacks, as his famously stylish eye informs his venture into homeware.

HOMMEMADE had quite a debut, too. In the same breath that he announced the studio, Rocky unveiled the collaborative “Shroom CACTUS” with Italian furniture manufacturer Gufram. It was a limited release – only nine HOMMEMADE x Gufram Shroom Cacti were ever made – but Rocky fans already wanted more HOMMEMADE from their fave… almost as much as they wanted new music, of course.

That was November 2022. Fast forward to November 2023 and it's been relatively quiet on the HOMMEMADE front. Granted, Rocky is balancing several tasks, like dating Rihanna, being a dad of two, working on new music, designing his PUMA F1 line, overseeing his whiskey company, directing BEATS ads, and secretly serving as a walking Bottega Veneta campaign, to name a few.

But trust: Rocky hasn't forgotten about HOMMEMADE. Actually, our Winter 2023 cover star confirmed that more is on the way from his interior design studio.

Specifically, expect new designs and “really cool” collaborations in the future, per Rocky in our cover story. “Right now, as far as HOMMEMADE goes, I'm designing, producing, and manufacturing pieces.”

Rocky has quietly teased projects right under our noses previously (i.e., wearing PUMA in the days leading up the partnership announcement) so very likely that he's hidden some special HOMMEMADE stuff in plain view... like that very cover story.

Excuse me while I thoroughly scan A$AP Rocky's cover shoot for more.