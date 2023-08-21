Sign up to never miss a drop
Music's Faves Can't Get Enough of Basic, White Sneaker Collabs

in Sneakers

On August 18, Quavo released his long-awaited Rocket Power project, complete with the standard rollout of album merch. In addition to the expected apparel options, Quavo offered an exclusive pair of star-gazed, crispy white leather Air Jordan 1 Lows.

Quavo's Jordan Lows aren't the first white sneaker collab nor the only team-ups to make an album merch's lineup. Actually, the rapper's pairs may have very well pointed to a bubbling trend.

Now, where else have we seen white album merch sneakers before? Here's a hint: this musician recently journeyed to Utopia.

If you guessed Travis Scott, gold star for you. Indeed, Scott also delivered a pair of white Nikes for his Utopia collection, alongside some clothing team-ups with KAWS and Saint Michael.

Scott's Utopia Nikes were as simple as a shoe collab can get, introducing a white Air Force 1 Low stamped with Utopia branding on the heel. And that was pretty much it. Scott may have tipped that JJJJound minimalist scale with this one (at least JJJJound switches up its materials).

But like most of Scott's Nike collabs, the unadorned Utopia Air Force 1s barely lasted on digital shelves when they dropped. Hey, at least the ragers got their Scott fix.

Though not necessarily part of album merch, Drake's Certified Lover Boy AF1s still sort of make the cut for white album sneakers. After all, the shoes were intended to release with Certified Lover Boy, Drake's 22021 emoji-covered album.

Drake's white Forces finally arrived a year later in 2022, complete with Lover Boy details like a heart-embossed outsole and "Love You Forever" messages. It was a little more effort than Drake's fellow musical collaborator Scott but still a basic ol' white sneaker nonetheless.

White sneakers are timeless wardrobe staples, recognized as rotation musts, especially during the warmer seasons. They're also a blank canvas inviting collaborators to go crazy with their creativity. But in this latest case, these musicians took the subtle route for their spins. Why?

It could be a number of reasons: quick extra cash grabs, attempts to switch up typical album merch offerings of graphic tees and accessories, or even the musicians way of telling us that their album are as classic as the enduring white sneaker.

To be honest, it's probably not that deep. Artists like Drake and Travis Scott probably thought a white sneaker would be cool merch, to keep it plain and simple (like their shoes).

Regardless, once is a coincidence, two times raises eyebrows, and three is a trend, folks. And it seems that music's faves can't get enough of dropping off white sneakers collabs for their album rollouts — and neither can their fans.

