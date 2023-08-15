Sign up to never miss a drop
The Air Jordan 1 Low Gets Some Rocket Power, Courtesy of Quavo

Morgan Smith

The wait for Quavo's Rocket Power album is almost over, scheduled to finally release on August 18 after a couple of date pushbacks. In the meantime, the musician is keeping fans afloat with album merch, including a pair of starry Air Jordan 1 Lows.

Quavo took to Instagram to give the collaborative Air Jordan 1 Lows a proper debut, showcased on a purple stand at the Good Times Atlanta store.

Quavo's Rocket Power 1s join Travis Scott's Utopia Forces and Drake's Lover Boy shoes in the hall of white merch sneaker fame, appearing with a crisp white leather upper topped with subtle celestial details.

Quavo's album constellation artwork in gold spills across the Swoosh's tip. At the same time, an infinity rocket motif prepares for takeoff on the heel. And, of course, Jordan branding strikes elsewhere.

In addition to the shoe box, the Rocket Power Air Jordan 1 Lows also come with a see-through Rocket Power card. It's unclear if the card actually does anything, but hey, an extra gift is an extra gift.

Quavo's Rocket Power Air Jordan 1 Low is slated to release exclusively at Good Times Atlanta's pop-up on August 15, offered through a raffle. So if you're in Atlanta and looking to cop around this time, it may be your lucky day.

Other album merch includes tees, shorts, hats, crop tops, and those 94 Rocket Power jerseys (like the ones that Quavo's been sporting lately), also available at the August 15 pop-up at Good Time Atlanta.

Rocket Power marks Quavo's first project since the passing of MIGOS member Takeoff in November 2022 (whose last album was named The Last Rocket, by the way).

"This album is for the Rocket," Quavo stated when announcing Rocket Power back in May, dedicating the album to his late friend and fellow artist.

"This is album is a true reflection of how I feel right now," Quavo continued. "Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart. But then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!"

