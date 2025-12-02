Willy Chavarria’s Powerhouse adidas Shoe Is a Combat-Boot Sneaker

Willy Chavarria’s adidas partnership is epitomized by luxed-up sneaker collabs. This time, Chavarria transformed the adidas Forum sneaker into a powerhouse combat boot.

The Willy Chavarria Forum boot, which made its debut during Chavarria’s Fall/Winter 2025 presentation, is a futuristically utilitarian take on adidas' signature sporty steez.

At the bottom, the boot's lugged outsole and elevated platform pair well with its soft leather upper, which gives the boot an urbane ruggedness synonymous with Chavarria's brand.

Of course, the G.I. Joe-esque boots, which will be available on the adidas website on December 10, feature adidas' signature Three Stripes in a tonal colorway to not disrupt the shoe's inky appearance.

This collaboration also includes four upgraded takes on the adidas Jabbar sneaker, a classic shoe that Chavarria is famously fond of, as past collaborations illustrate.

Previously, Chavarria reimagined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sneaker into a few different cream-colored marvels that rep Chavarria and adidas' branding throughout along with a pointed toe that further elevates the look.

This time, though, Chavarria is taking the Jabbar down a darker route. This collection includes the sneaker in four different colorways, including an all-black pair with a flipped-out pony hair tongue that speaks to adidas' equally dapper

Wales Bonner collaborations also known for a good pony hair and flip-tongue combo. There's also an all-black pair that reps a bright red Three Stripes and an all-white pair, but by and large, this collaboration is a well-crafted exploration of adidas' dark side.

