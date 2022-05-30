Working Class Heroes' Mushroom Tees are a Trip

Offering a bounty of carefully curated top-tier brands is the bread and butter of any modern retailer; it's what gets us in the door, keeps us coming back, and invites our friends in with us – but all of this; while providing an in-house selection? There's nothing better, and Working Class Heroes' latest selection of graphic tees is an absolute trip.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, England's menswear retailers are putting the work in. From their meticulously curated brand selections that bring the best of the global industry, including everything from and wander to MASTERMIND, ACRONYM, and Balenciaga, to collaborations, immersive consumer experiences, and activations; they're setting a strong standard.

A quick eyeball of regional retailers – including HIP, SEVENSTORE, Wellgosh, END. – will show you that all corners of the island are doing their part to spotlight menswear's best while crafting a unique experience for its consumers. Part of that experience is an in-house offering for its most committed fans.

At Working Class Heroes, which stocks everyone from Arc'teryx to Gramicci and and wander, they're rewarding brand loyalty with a new selection of graphic tees that promises to keep your summer t-shirt selection light and fun.

On offer is a neat little selection of six t-shirts in a palette of green, navy, and natural, each of which displays a variety of graphics that includes WCH logos and a trippy set of mushrooms.

If mushrooms are what's missing from your life, you can grab the Working Class Heroes shroom tees online now.