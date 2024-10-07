Nike's Got a New Low-Rise, Killshot-ish Sneaker

A new Nike sneaker has entered the Swoosh low-top lifestyle shoe group chat. Its name, you may ask? It goes by the Nike Court Shot.

The Nike Court Shot follows the simple but trendy setup thriving across the sneaker industry: low profiles, flat soles, and retro shoe appeal.

Nike's Court Shot sneaker is kind of like the Killshot 2 but with some slight upgrades. Nike's latest ankle-barring sneaker features a more raised sole and a couple of extra Swooshes than the classic Killshot.

Also, Nike's Court Shot sneaker includes this lifting heel tab, which gives the sneaker an intentional imperfection (a nice detail, by the way).

Elsewhere, the Nike shoe presents traditional buttery leather uppers and equally textural logos. And again, Nike molds the sneaker in a sought-after slim shape, which could easily be dubbed the next "it" shoe by flat shoe admirers.

Nike has started out the Court Shot sneaker with a few classic colorways like "Black/White" and "Flax," making them easy to slip into everyday rotations. And there's plenty more to come, according to photos shared by sneaker leakers.

Nike continues to show love to its sporty low-top sneakers, like the Field General and Killshot 2, by giving them modern refreshes, stylish materials, and, sometimes, adidas-level outfits.

If the new Court Shot follows in the footsteps of its other low-rise siblings, we can only imagine what's next. Even better schemes and material makeovers likely await us down the road.