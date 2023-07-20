Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
'The Idol?' More Like Slide-ol: XO & Suicoke Are Dropping More Sandals

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers
Suicoke
Suicoke and XO, the brand founded by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, are sliding into another set of summer sandals. Following the duo's first collaboration back in October 2020, this new footwear team-up takes Suicoke's slides in a more textural direction without sacrificing the unmissable "XO" branding.

Now, you may be thinking, "Hey, shouldn't that dude take a break after the disastrous showing of The Idol, his much-mocked HBO series?" Perhaps.

However, XO has always done its own thing regardless of whatever hijinks The Weeknd gets up to. Tesfaye apparently prefers to go by his birth name nowadays, for instance, but XO is still trucking along, dropping custom coffee blends with reckless abandon.

Anyways, the latest XO x Suicoke sandals, which drop July 27 at 3pm EST on Suicoke's website and The Weeknd web store, are particularly interesting.

When other musicians' imprints — like Drake's OVO brand — drop a Suicoke collab, for instance, they typically splash some branding atop the stock shoes and call it a day.

True, the first XO x Suicoke drop kept to that formula. But the Summer 2023 XO x Suicoke sandals are a lil' more advanced.

XO is still utilizing the popular MOTO-Cab and KAW-Cab slide styles but take the shoes in more textural directions, with the MOTO-Cab sporting a rubber "WHERE DREAMS COME TRUE" tab and reflective piping and the KAW-Cab boasting a richly stitched padded upper.

Suicoke
Typically, XO collaborations keep to the classics, with the XO BAPESTAs and XO x PUMA collab slightly remixing familiar shapes with XO motifs and calling it a day.

But the latest XO Suicoke sandals are a step beyond, at least in terms of stylistic intrigue.

So, go on, stretch your way into a pair of comfy new summer slides while it's still boiling hot outside. You gotta wear something when you're laying around the pool, sunning your rat tail.

These are all surface-level Idol references but do not consider them a coded recommendation: these XO sandals alone are far more appealing to look at.

