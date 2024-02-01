Sign up to never miss a drop
For SS24, Y-3 Reaches New Heights of Unexpected Beauty (EXCLUSIVE)

Words By Morgan Smith
Y-3

Following a reveal at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, adidas and Yohji Yamamoto, better known as the duo Y-3, are here to introduce you to their Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Well, the first chapter, at least.

The Y-3's SS24 collection centers around a Contra-Natural concept, which the partnership defines as "a world in which the duality between the organic and the synthetic produces unexpected beauty."

In the Y-3 SS24 campaign, workwear-like silhouettes and elevated sportswear are pictured in motion. Pieces like tracksuits, Y-3-branded blazers, functional jackets, and flowy Three-stripe trousers showcase their fluidity, sharp tailoring, practical features, and bold asymmetric cuts.

Apparel is met with simple albeit cool-looking shoulder bags and headwear, all dressed in the brand's signature quiet palette with splashes of spring-worthy hues like mint and red.

In short, that "unexpected beauty" is undoubtedly achieved.

Y-3

A distorted floral motif is also highlighted throughout the collection, advancing the Y-3's love for florals as seen in its past collections.

Of course, Y-3 is abundant in Yamamoto-fied adidas footwear, resulting in adidas classics crafted with an avante-garde edge.

The Y-3 GENDO is back (as if we could forget it), returning that unmistakable carved-out sole on the adidas Superstar for the warmer seasons. The KYASU sneaker also makes a return with its bold, blocky sole, and it's got a slip-on version now too.

Other noteworthy Y-3 footwear includes the new Y-3 GSG9 LOW, more minimal STAN SMITH sneakers, and the Y-3 COUNTRY, designed with collapsable premium leather and piped detailing.

Y-3 is the latest to tackle the adidas Country sneaker after Wales Bonner and Song for the Mute's spins on the retro runner. Move over, Samba. It's the Country's time to shine.

