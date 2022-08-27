The Y-3 Makura Is a Silvermine

Brand: Y-3

Model: Makura

Release Date: September 1

Price: ¥60,500 ($450)

Buy: adidas Y-3's website, CONFIRMED, and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: Y-3 FW22 is going out with a bang, a Makura bang at that.

As one last hurrah for its FW22 rollout, adidas and Yohji Yamamoto prepare to issue a new Makura colorway.

Relatively new to the fam, the Y-3 Makura universe expands with a new futuristic iteration slated to drop at the top of September.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Shiny silver pretty much takes over the upper of the Makura sneaker, making the shoe quite hard to miss.

Then again, the Makura is already eye-catching as is, thanks to its super-inflated sole and track-worthy spikes. Basically, the metallic paint job just further emphasizes to its already-bold presence.

Nonetheless, all that glitters on the Y-3 Makura aren't silver. Earth tones cover the shoe's lining and lace system, slightly neutralizing the silver vibes.

Y-3 1 / 2

We first met the Makura shoe in March followed by a follow-up introduction during the SS22 campaign.

In addition to bringing back the famed Qasa High, Y-3 also dropped the Makura shoe in floral and monochrome schemes, directly inspired by archival Y-3 themes.

FW22 further celebrates adidas and Yohji Yamamoto's 20-year friendship, revisiting the duo's past themes through a four-part rollout.

Take Y-3 FW22 Chapter 3 for example. Titled "Memories of Orange", the third part saw adidas and Yamamoto honor the iconic hue behind its most memorable logo with football jerseys and a proper footwear spread.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, Chapter 4 closes the curtain on the series as the fourth and final installment.

As a final bow, Y-3 FW22 part four reiterates the partnership's love for exotic design, hence the collection's name, "Memory of Exotics."

Indeed, the silver Y-3 Makura fits right in amongst Chapter 4's bold collection of leopard print skirts, neon outerwear, and pumped-up ULTRABOOST 22.

Silver or not, the Y-3 Makura has no problem concluding the FW22 launch on an exotic note. With a spiky bloated sole like that, the assignment was understood from the jump.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.