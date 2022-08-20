YEEZY GAP is a Resale Hit

YEEZY's new standing in the resale market confirms: hand-me-down YEEZY GAP is booming.

Ye's YEEZY brand saw over 1,063% trade growth on StockX, per the site's Big Fact: Current Culture Index. As a result, Kanye label is now the number one fastest-growing apparel brand on the resale platform.

Presumably, the egoistical creative "God" would probably love nothing more than to thank himself. Surprisingly, though, the YEEZY GAP partnership is owed a pat on the back.

According to the midyear report, StockX contributed YEEZY's staggering growth to the "successful collaboration with GAP."

To be honest, I'm not surprised. YEEZY GAP provides Yeezus disciples an affordable way of dressing like their savor.

Between the democratic accessibility and Kanye-association, the partnership is basically fool-proof, no matter how chaotic its inner workings are!

Sure, it's a tad bit unfair for YEEZY to take all the credit, considering its high-ranking resale status resulted from a team effort with GAP.

If StockX's report accounted for the fastest growing collaborations, YEEZY GAP would certainly reign supreme at the top of the resale food chain.

Despite the frustrating slow burn of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga drops and Demna departing from his engineering position, YEEZY GAP is only getting bigger.

If only the benefits were reciprocated on GAP's end. Then, YEEZY might actually be to save the American apparel brand from its financial woes.

StockX's report also saw some expected and unexpected winners. New Balance continues to rise through the ranks thanks primarily to its 550 model. Despite its existential crisis, New Balance's 550 arguably remains the most hyped model right now.

Hot Wheels is having a renaissance in resale. MSCHF's wild products are officially collectible-worthy. HOKA is a certified secondhand market banger.

Swatch is also having a moment in hand-me-down land. No surprises there.

It's Omega collab turned into global chaos, creating block-by-block queues worldwide and reselling for nearly 10-times its retail $260.

It'll be interesting to see if YEEZY hold its hot-ticket-resale position in the post-retail sphere, especially now that YEEZY GAP's readily available in GAP stores nationwide.

Nonetheless, I suspect Kanye fans will keep hype alive for YEEZY GAP's online drops, persistently flipping web releases despite a plethora of unfolded, wrinkled gear waiting in controversial trash bags at the store.

Yep, just that Ye effect at play again.

Anyways, while we await the YEEZY GAP shades' release, how about that dumpster dive?