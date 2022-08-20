Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

YEEZY GAP is a Resale Hit

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

YEEZY's new standing in the resale market confirms: hand-me-down YEEZY GAP is booming.

Ye's YEEZY brand saw over 1,063% trade growth on StockX, per the site's Big Fact: Current Culture Index. As a result, Kanye label is now the number one fastest-growing apparel brand on the resale platform.

Presumably, the egoistical creative "God" would probably love nothing more than to thank himself. Surprisingly, though, the YEEZY GAP partnership is owed a pat on the back.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

According to the midyear report, StockX contributed YEEZY's staggering growth to the "successful collaboration with GAP."

To be honest, I'm not surprised. YEEZY GAP provides Yeezus disciples an affordable way of dressing like their savor.

Between the democratic accessibility and Kanye-association, the partnership is basically fool-proof, no matter how chaotic its inner workings are!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sure, it's a tad bit unfair for YEEZY to take all the credit, considering its high-ranking resale status resulted from a team effort with GAP.

If StockX's report accounted for the fastest growing collaborations, YEEZY GAP would certainly reign supreme at the top of the resale food chain.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Despite the frustrating slow burn of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga drops and Demna departing from his engineering position, YEEZY GAP is only getting bigger.

If only the benefits were reciprocated on GAP's end. Then, YEEZY might actually be to save the American apparel brand from its financial woes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

StockX's report also saw some expected and unexpected winners. New Balance continues to rise through the ranks thanks primarily to its 550 model. Despite its existential crisis, New Balance's 550 arguably remains the most hyped model right now.

Hot Wheels is having a renaissance in resale. MSCHF's wild products are officially collectible-worthy. HOKA is a certified secondhand market banger.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Swatch is also having a moment in hand-me-down land. No surprises there.

It's Omega collab turned into global chaos, creating block-by-block queues worldwide and reselling for nearly 10-times its retail $260.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It'll be interesting to see if YEEZY hold its hot-ticket-resale position in the post-retail sphere, especially now that YEEZY GAP's readily available in GAP stores nationwide.

Nonetheless, I suspect Kanye fans will keep hype alive for YEEZY GAP's online drops, persistently flipping web releases despite a plethora of unfolded, wrinkled gear waiting in controversial trash bags at the store.

Yep, just that Ye effect at play again.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Anyways, while we await the YEEZY GAP shades' release, how about that dumpster dive?

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MedicomBe@rbrick BAPE Camo 28th Anniversary 1000% #4
$1,305.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Snow PeakMini Hozuki Snow Lantern White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Diptyque x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Scented Candle White
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Balance Sneaker Reheating Its Retro Runner Nachos
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now