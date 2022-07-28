YEEZY GAP Reassured by Balenciaga: The Beginning of the End

It's the beginning of the end for YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga as Demna revealed his work here is done.

In a recent interview, Demna stated that Balenciaga's input on the YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration is "over."

"This was just step No. 1. [Ye] needed a starting point, and that was my challenge: to give him the starting point," Demna said.

It's unknown when Balenciaga's part officially ended in the deal, but come on, it's only been seven months since the partnership's initial announcement and first drop!

But, I must give Kanye props for sticking to an endeavor this long (remember his short-lived fling with Julia Fox?).

It just goes to show there's no stopping the power of the single-named bromance between Ye and Demna.

Mr. West basically brought Demna on the team for "reassurance," per the Balenciaga creative director. I guess you can call it YEEZY GAP Reassured by Balenciaga now. Either way, the point is clear.

Basically, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga manifested as a bro helping a bro bring his vision to life.

West came with the ideas, and Balenciaga's studios whipped up the samples. In short, Demna set up what he called "a solid foundation for Ye's aesthetic on which they can now build."

To be clear, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga isn't over just yet. More product drops are slated for this year, including the Vetement-esque over-the-knee boots from the February campaign.

There's now also a vacant space for YEEZY GAP's next "engineer," with the both Ye ad GAP actively welcoming the idea of future partnerships.

YEEZY GAP Engineered by Elon Musk? Sadly, everything's on the table, Elon included.

Undoubtedly, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga unlocked a new wave of hype, leaving the kids waiting in lengthy lines during heat advisories and sifting through dumpsters for gear.

You'd think with all this craze GAP would be be culturally relevant again and digging itself out of its plummeting revenue hole. Unfortunately, buzz doesn't keep the lights on.

Yeezy himself isn't a cheap date. GAP drops stacks on the rapper for nearly anything he contributes to the partnership, including visuals featuring YEEZY GAP pieces (cough cough, "Life of the Party") and his studio's overhead costs.

YEEZY GAP's sporadic drops aren't helping much either.

With YEEZY GAP's so-called chaotic "fluid" production, Ye loyals are met with inconsistent releases, hence the mixed reactions to YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga's second offering.

Collections vary from a single Round Jacket to a Perfect Hoodie in six shades that won't ship until the latter part of the year (or earlier if you're lucky).

Yeah, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga had GAP in cahoots with the hottest brands in the world. But, now Balenciaga is saying its goodbyes to the triple mash-up.

Simply put, GAP's everyday joes don't get the point of copping an $80 hoodie the midst of summer. And Yeezus worshippers don't want any basic tee unless Ye's name is on it.

The Ye effect looks cool on the surface but dig deeper to uncover the harsh reality: hype doesn't pay the bills (at least, not for GAP just yet).