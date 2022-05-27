YEEZY Alone Can't Save GAP

YEEZY GAP is obviously not enough to single-handedly bring a fast-fashion retailer into the black. GAP's Q1 2022 financial results have dealt a blow to its yearly projections, with underwhelming revenue and "industrywide headwinds" initiating a dip in share prices once the results were released on May 26.

In a statement, GAP CEO Sonia Syngal singled out "challenges at Old Navy" as a core factor dragging down net sales from GAP, Inc. to $3.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022 (down 13% from Q1 2021).

Online sales are down 17% and store sales by 10% compared to last year, with "slowed demand," "ongoing inventory delays," and ongoing COVID-related lockdowns in China bringing down yearly fiscal expectations down lower than they were in 2021, though GAP, Inc. will continue with its plan to open more Old Navy stores (and close GAP stores).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's a sobering reminder to us folks fastidiously focused on the niche realm of YEEZY-dom — from where we're sitting, it seems like GAP is the biggest fast-casual player in the biz right now, what with the headline-dominating YEEZY/Balenciaga team-up (which dropping again on May 27) taking GAP leaps and bounds beyond competitors in sheer cultural relevance.

However, GAP, Inc. is a massive machine forced to satisfy many more markets beyond the streetwear set.

If share prices were dictated by the demands of Kanye West's fans or Balenciaga customers, that'd be no problem.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Not even a fraction of typical GAP consumers even care about YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga or even DAP GAP, however.

Certainly no one's regularly buying GAP's Athleta, Banana Republic, and Old Navy brands because of some YEEZY GAP halo effect, so it'll take much more than YEEZY to get GAP out of the red.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As usual, the YEEZY GAP collection was only mentioned briefly during GAP's financial presentation and it wasn't even during the proper report.

Only once prompted by a question from an attendee did Syngal touch on YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga, saying that GAP is looking to expand the collection in 2022. Not much to look forward to, but given the otherwise dour outlook at GAP, it's something.

West's other mass-market collaboration — a McDonald's meal — is in safer hands, as McDonald's share price has remained mostly stable aside from a couple minor dips.