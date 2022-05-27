Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

YEEZY Alone Can't Save GAP

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

YEEZY GAP is obviously not enough to single-handedly bring a fast-fashion retailer into the black. GAP's Q1 2022 financial results have dealt a blow to its yearly projections, with underwhelming revenue and "industrywide headwinds" initiating a dip in share prices once the results were released on May 26.

In a statement, GAP CEO Sonia Syngal singled out "challenges at Old Navy" as a core factor dragging down net sales from GAP, Inc. to $3.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022 (down 13% from Q1 2021).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Online sales are down 17% and store sales by 10% compared to last year, with "slowed demand," "ongoing inventory delays," and ongoing COVID-related lockdowns in China bringing down yearly fiscal expectations down lower than they were in 2021, though GAP, Inc. will continue with its plan to open more Old Navy stores (and close GAP stores).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a sobering reminder to us folks fastidiously focused on the niche realm of YEEZY-dom — from where we're sitting, it seems like GAP is the biggest fast-casual player in the biz right now, what with the headline-dominating YEEZY/Balenciaga team-up (which dropping again on May 27) taking GAP leaps and bounds beyond competitors in sheer cultural relevance.

However, GAP, Inc. is a massive machine forced to satisfy many more markets beyond the streetwear set.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If share prices were dictated by the demands of Kanye West's fans or Balenciaga customers, that'd be no problem.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Not even a fraction of typical GAP consumers even care about YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga or even DAP GAP, however.

Certainly no one's regularly buying GAP's Athleta, Banana Republic, and Old Navy brands because of some YEEZY GAP halo effect, so it'll take much more than YEEZY to get GAP out of the red.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As usual, the YEEZY GAP collection was only mentioned briefly during GAP's financial presentation and it wasn't even during the proper report.

Only once prompted by a question from an attendee did Syngal touch on YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga, saying that GAP is looking to expand the collection in 2022. Not much to look forward to, but given the otherwise dour outlook at GAP, it's something.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

West's other mass-market collaborationa McDonald's meal — is in safer hands, as McDonald's share price has remained mostly stable aside from a couple minor dips.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Glacier Grey Black
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stone IslandB0243 Nylon Metal Swim Shorts Mid Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jacob & Co. x HighsnobietyDollar Sign Pendant T-Shirt Black
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • Zac Posen Takes American Fashion Into the Future with GapStudio
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430
  • Streetwear Wants Its Own GAP Hoodie
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now