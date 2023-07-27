AMBUSH & Nike Celebrate Football, Femininity & Fashion

Brand: AMBUSH x Nike

Model: Uptempo

Release Date: August 5

Price: $190

Buy: Nike

Editor's Notes: From the Dunk High and Air Adjust Force to the Air Max 180 and Air Force 1, AMBUSH’s list of Nike collaborations is extensive to say the least.

Even given that substantial resume, the AMBUSH x Nike catalog is growing further this summer as official images of a new pair of collaborative Uptempo kicks have been revealed, alongside co-branded football jerseys and a football.

1 / 6 Nike Nike Nike Nike Nike Nike

“Fashion is an incredibly powerful form of self-expression. It can be used to express identity, beliefs, and personal style,” said AMBUSH founder Yoon Ahn in a statement.

“This collection has diverse elements that you can dress up and down to express masculine and femme energy through the eye of sport, and I’m excited to see how people will create their own unique style interpretations with the pieces.”

The AMBUSH x Nike Uptempo, which was initially teased by the Dior Homme jewelry designer in early July, is dropping in tandem with the ongoing women's World Cup.

Sporting a tan colorway with yellow “AIR” branding, olive lacesm and an embroidered toe Swoosh to add some visual spice to the upper, the sneaker's sit atop the silhouette’s quotidian chunky black midsole.

1 / 3 Nike Nike Nike

The jersey and co-branded metallic football will release on the same day as the sneakers via the Nike website on August 5, with a wider roll-out across various other retailers expected soon after.

Maybe we'll get lucky and they'll stick around as long as AMBUSH's unfairly ignored Nike Air Adjust Force collab. Who knows?

This article was first published on July 6 and then updated on July 27.