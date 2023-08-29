Of Course, YUME YUME's First Apparel Collection Includes Bootpants

YUME YUME turned its beloved shoes into clothes (well, sort of).

The Amsterdam-based label made its foray into apparel, unveiling an impressive Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection which is set to release on September 1 on YUME YUME's website.

In creating YUME YUME FW23, co-founder Eva Korsten looked to her grandmothers — her personal style influences — as inspiration. In short, the collection serves as an ode to the fashionable ladies in her life.

Titled "The Birth of the Core," YUME YUME's apparel is quite literally like its footwear — but in clothing form. YUME YUME's apparel borrows design elements and even the same materials as seen in its shoes. And like the gender neutral shoes, YUME YUME's clothes are also for everyone to enjoy.

Move over, Balenciaga. YUME YUME just made its own shpants — that's shoe plus pants — featuring its Fisherman boots. Equipped with those familiar branded pull tabs, the booted-up trousers offer the slouchiness of the popular boots combined with a Y2K low-slung waist.

Though the pants are a little heavy (they kept falling off the hanger during my video chat with the team), these babies are undoubtedly a head-turner.

A strappy dress takes the barely-there trend to new levels while also nodding to the Tyre slide's unmistakable tubular design. At the same time, moments of slight ruching — as seen on the Camp shoes — appear on the Mushroom hat and drop-waist puffy dress.

YUME YUME FW23 also includes outerwear (both cropped and maxi-style), an even-puffier puffy dress, knitwear, and an oversized shirt. Pieces are finished in YUME YUME's traditional vegan leather or jacquard constructions, by the way.

What's YUME YUME without its soul — or sole, I should say? FW23 presented plenty of footwear options for YUME YUME heads to gush over.

Most noticeably, YUME YUME introduces a new addition to the Love heel series: the Mini Love Boot, a bootie version of the coveted Love boots launched last year.

The Sausage heel re-emerges with those velvety Tyre-level straps. Meanwhile, the Truck slides gets the boot, having turned into a riding-style silhouette.

Of course, YUME YUME brings back its classics like the Love heel, Camp shoe, and Cloud Walker. While some return in previous concepts, others received new seasonal treatments fit for the cooler season.

As YUME YUME's apparel draw cues from its footwear, it really brings the FW23 collection altogether for one tasteful offering that feels very...well, YUME YUME, to say the least.

What more can I say? YUME YUME FW23 is a full course serve, now from head to toe.

This article was published on March 18 and updated on August 29