Listen Up, Anna: Everyone We Want to See at the 2022 Met Gala

Gird your loins — the Met Gala is less than four weeks away.

This year, onlookers are in for an especially flashy affair. The theme is "Gilded Glamour," a nod the Gilded Age — kind of a bizarre choice, considering the historical period was known for enormous economic growth, political corruption, and a widening wealth gap. (The clothing served, though!)

As for the evening's hosts, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina Hall, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will helm the fundraiser alongside Anna Wintour and Instagram's Adam Mosseri.

The guest list, however, remains a big question mark. We can probably expect to see big-name regulars such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, but the remainder of attendees are anyone's guess.

There are a select few celebrities who should probably be permanently banned from the Met Gala (Jeff Bezos, James Charles, whomever the f*%k was photographed behind Zoey Deutch last year), but for the most part, we'd love to see the queen of Condé Nast expand her palette.

So let's dive in — everyone we want to see hit the red carpet on the first Monday of May.

Devin Halbal, AKA @hal.baddie

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

TikTok star Devin Halbal has amassed millions of views for her hilariously uplifting content, including a phrase she coined last year: "Met Gala behavior."

A catch-all phrase for anything radiating the style and elegance of the annual event, "Met Gala behavior" is an aspirational mind-set, a way of being one can only achieve through self-love, self-expression, and confidence.

As demonstrated by Halbal's first fashion spread, the girl can pull a look. Seeing the beloved creator on her literal Met Gala behavior would be a triumph for her and "Halbaddies" everywhere.

Steve Harvey

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Don't at me, but Steve Harvey is in his "Zaddy" era. He said it himself: "they call me blue cheese 'cause I be dressin.'"

For Harvey, "dressin''" means popping on a pair of tight leather pants, a wrap sweater, and a pair of Chelsea boots — not quite Met Gala level, but I know his stylist, Elly Karamoh, would whip up something extra smooth.

Britney Spears

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Believe it or not, Britney Spears has never attended the Met Gala. Musical talent and icon status aside, she deserves a ticket for her Instagram presence alone.

Julia Fox's stomach

Julia Fox wants to be famous so badly, and honestly, why not throw her a bone? She makes us laugh, she wears the most unhinged outfits, and she's really good at doing her own eye makeup.

So yes, I'd like to see Fox's sculpted midsection at the Met this year.

Vitalik Buterin

Say what you want about Vitalik Buterin's TIME magazine cover, but he's a Hedi Slimane muse if I've ever seen one. Ethereum x CELINE, here we come!

BTS

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With their coordinated Louis Vuitton suits and delightful performance of "Butter," BTS managed to make the Grammys watchable. The most tolerable millionaires ever, the seven-member boy band would bring a much-needed helping of earnestness to fashion's glitziest night out.

Ziwe

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

I can't think of a more iconic red carpet host.

The Green M&M

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Green M&M was de-YASSified, momentarily re-YASSified, and now, she's back to her ho-hum low-top sneakers. Let the girl reclaim her go-go boots, get dolled up for one night, and feel herself — Anna Wintour will get her home by midnight, we promise.