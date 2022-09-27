Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

66ºNorth's Icelandic Camouflage is Hoth-Ready

Written by Sam Cole in Style
66ºNorth
1 / 5

Glancing out the window beside me onto the streets of London makes one thing abundantly clear – fall has arrived. Not that it's particularly unusual for the UK to look like this even in the peaks of summer, but the skies are grey, temperatures are low, and the clothing layers have been cranked up.

As cold as it is, the onset of a British fall (or autumn as we call it) is nothing compared to that of 66ºNorth's home in Iceland – even Star Wars' Hoth shivers at the thought.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Even during my visit in late spring, Icelandic winds are a bitter touch, yet 66ºNorth has perfected the art of elemental preparation and protection to the point that it's its home nation's most trusted provider of outerwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fall/Winter is where the brand can flex its expertise and show its competitors across Europe what it's really made of, and as FW22 rolls center stage, 66ºNorth is going above and beyond in its stylistic proclamation.

If you're anything like me (and droves of others up and down the UK), the first thing you do when the temperatures touch a low is pull out your favorite puffer jacket. Makes sense when you're keeping warm, but even more so, it's a uniform.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

66ºNorth's take on the classic style is the Dyngja Down Jacket, constructed to a boxy, unisex fit inspired by the brand's early 2000s archive. While designed for everyday life – knocking about the shops and whatever else, these extremely lightweight 700 fill-power down garments will keep you correct during your cold weather winter adventures, too.

For those seeking a statement wear from their protective pieces, the new Icelandic camouflage iteration of Dyngja is perfect. Created using an image of Iceland's glaciers shot by photographer Benjamin Hardman, the regular, cropped, and vest versions of the garment are unmissable, packing a real punch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With temperatures only set to chill further, there's no time like now to update your cold weather wardrobe, and what better way than seeing what all the 66ºNorth fuss is about?

Sold Out
Noon GoonsGo Leopard Denim Pant Brown
$225.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
SalomonX-Mission 4
$87
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Lourdes New YorkSkyline Tee Tinto Capo Cream
$160.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Rain-Ready Suit from Vancouver's High-Tech Menswear Aficionado
  • An Adventure-Ready Buggy So Streamlined It Only Barely Has Doors
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • When Skate Brand Meets Italian Sportswear, Denim Outerwear Is Inevitable
  • In Ultra-Strong Kevlar, C.P. Company’s Goggle Jacket Is Dakar Race-Ready
What To Read Next
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
  • Vibe Check with Trident: Final Touch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now