A-COLD-WALL*, Converse, & Muted Chuck Taylors

A-COLD-WALL* and Converse have more Chuck Taylors on the way. After tackling the classic high-tops, Converse's Chuck 70 Low is next up to get the A-COLD-WALL* treatment.

A-COLD-WALL* and Convere's Chuck 70 Lows come in two clean, understated tonal colorways: dark pine and dark sapphire.

Like most of A-COLD-WALL*'s pieces, details and construction do the talking. The collaborative low-top Chuck Taylors arrive with wax canvas for the upper with rubber for the sole.

Translucent details also wrap the upper, revealing quiet A-COLD-WALL* branding on the toe. Samuel Ross lives for a good frosted moment, evident with the collaborative Dr. Martens 1461s and Chuck 70 Highs.

Elsewhere on the Chuck 70 Low, dual branding is minimal but present nonetheless.

Equally muted apparel pieces like a t-shirt, French terry shorts, long-sleeve polo top, and vest accompany the sneaker, again playing on A-COLD-WALL* codes with minimal graphics.

So, when can fans cop A-COLD-WALL*'s Converse Chuck 70 Lows and apparel? The latest collection hits Converse, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers on July 11. Shoes will run for $110, while clothing ranges from $60 to $120.

Ever since A-COLD-WALL* gave Converse's Aeon Active CX a proper debut, the labels have been on the up and up together, from spins on the Sponge Craters to subverting the classic Chuck Taylor.

From the looks of it, Samuel Ross isn't coming up from under the Nike umbrella any time soon, either. The designer keeps teasing A-COLD-WALL*'s forthcoming Nike Air Max Plus sneakers, rendered in monochromatic schemes speaking to the brand's minimalist ethos.

How about that release date, eh Ross?

